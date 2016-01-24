'It was traumatic' - Football Fern Abby Erceg opens up about time under 'bully' Andreas Heraf

Abby Erceg has labelled former Football Ferns coach Andreas Heraf a "bully" in a revealing interview about her "traumatic" experience under the Austrian.

The veteran Kiwi defender retired from international football for a second time in May due to the negative experiences and environment she had with Heraf.

"I had really quite an emotional experience when I came back to work under Andreas, it was traumatic to be honest," Erceg told Radio Sport.

"I know it's a strong word but that's what it was. I can see how the public sided with the team on that one.

"I think there's been a lot of speculation around retiring twice, but I'd like to clear it up. Rather than retiring, it was more of a refusal to play for a bully."

Source: 1 NEWS

An independent review into Heraf's behaviour and its effects on team culture was launched last year after 13 players submitted letters to NZF stating they would no longer play for the Football Ferns while he was at the helm.

The review found complaints made in the letters were "genuine and largely substantiated" - a response Erceg believes made her decision viable.

"The report has come out and people have seen what the environment was like at that time and at this stage of my career. You get to a point where you've stood up for something for so long, that to come back into an environment like that just wasn't right.

"It was important for me to keep my integrity, not just as a player but as a person."

Football Ferns captain Abby Erceg in action. Source: Photosport

Erceg has since come out of retirement and rejoined the squad under new manager Tom Sermanni.

"My relationship with NZ football has been up and down over the past few years, but it's really good now. There was a bit of tension there but now we're both good at talking to each other, we've repaired that relationship and it's really good at the moment.

"I don't have a problem with NZ Football. There were just a few things that we needed to tidy up and I think they've done a really good job of doing that. They're put processes in place to make sure this doesn't happen again."

Erceg and the Ferns are currently competing in the Cup of Nations as they build towards the World Cup in France later this year.