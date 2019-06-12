Trans-Tasman bid to host Women's World Cup a step closer to success as Brazil pulls out of race

New Zealand's joint bid to host the Women's Football World Cup is now looking more likely after football powerhouse Brazil pulled out of the race.

Source: 1 NEWS

With the South American favourite out of the bidding process, the joint Australian and Kiwi bid to host the games will now have a higher likelihood of success with just Japan and Columbia left in the running.

Additionally the Australia and New Zealand entry will be bolstered by both countries' handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which has reportedly impressed FIFA officials.

Brazil has been one of the hardest hit nations in the Covid-19 pandemic with almost 700,00 cases and over 36,000 deaths, and the decision to pull out of the race is directly linked, according to a statement released by football's governing body in Brazil.

"Due to the environment of economic and fiscal austerity, fuelled by the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, it would not be advisable to sign the guarantees requested by FIFA at this moment."

Should the trans-Tasman bid be successful, it will be the first time Oceania has hosted the Women's Football World Cup.