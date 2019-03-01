Trans-Tasman bid to bring 2023 Women's World Cup to both NZ and Australia confirmed

The Australian and New Zealand governments have confirmed today they will attempt to bring the FIFA Women's World Cup to the southern hemisphere for the first time with a joint bid to host the 2023 tournament.

Australia's Samantha Kerr, left, heads the ball past New Zealand's Rebekah Stott during their Cup of Nations. Source: Associated Press

New Zealand's Minister for Sport and Recreation Grant Robertson along with Australian Minister for Youth and Sport Richard Colbeck announced the campaign after it was reported earlier this week the two nations had struck an eleventh-hour deal.

The cut-off date for submissions was today, meaning the deal came together quickly with both countries agreeing to work together to secure the tournament.

Robertson said the joint bid was an opportunity for the two counties to showcase their commitment to women's sport and continue their track records of successfully hosting major sporting events.

"New Zealand and Australia are both countries that champion and celebrate women’s sport and it has been no surprise to see the football community, stadia, host cities and states across our two countries embrace this bid," Robertson said.

The tournament will expand to 32 teams in four years' time, meaning many more stadiums and host cities are needed to pull off the event.

It's understood the trans-Tasman bid will go up against front runners Colombia and Japan with 37 members of FIFA's executive committee deciding who will get the tournament.

Brazil and Argentina are also bidding for the World Cup.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported earlier this week the bid includes plans to host the final in Sydney with the newly-renovated stadium in Olympic Park, which seats 75,000, the likely host venue.

Other Australian venues reportedly named in the bid include top NRL locations such as Bankwest Stadium in Parramatta and AAMI Park in Melbourne.

The New Zealand venues have not been revealed however it's understood Auckland, Wellington, Hamilton, Dunedin and Christchurch are all possible locations.