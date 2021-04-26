Tottenham's trophy drought continues as Man City clinch League Cup

Tottenham Hotspur's trophy drought has extended to 13 years, after falling to a late 1-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final overnight.

Son Heung-Min of Tottenham Hotspur looks dejected after the final whistle of the Carabao Cup Final between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium. Source: Getty

Aymeric Laporte headed in Kevin De Bruyne's free kick in the 82nd minute to give City a 1-0 victory that clinched the League Cup for a fourth successive season.

City dominated the final, with 21 attempts on goal to Tottenham's two in a victory that showed the depth of Pep Guardiola's squad.

“We went out to play at an incredible level, with incredible quality,” the City manager said.

“I’m so delighted for the guys and, for the guys who didn’t play, the first thought is always for them. They deserved to play but unfortunately they couldn’t."

It was a good day all round for City after Manchester United’s 0-0 draw with Leeds earlier in the afternoon put the leaders 10 points ahead and two wins away from reclaiming the Premier League title.

City will now go into its Champions League semifinal against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday on a high.

“We take every game seriously, otherwise it is impossible to win four Carabao (League) Cups in a row," Guardiola said.

“We will rest and prepare for the semifinal first leg against PSG now. After that, we are two games away from winning the most important title, the Premier League, the one I am proud of the most.

“In this crazy schedule, between the games against PSG, we’ll try to win the first one against Crystal Palace.”

Guardiola felt the tone for a one-sided contest was set early on by Raheem Sterling, who looked determined to make a point after starting just three of City’s previous 10 games.

“He was amazing. He showed us and showed the opponent that we came here to win the game," Guardiola said.

“He was incredibly aggressive and that is not easy because the defenders are so fast and they are an incredible team. He was brilliant but I did not have any doubts about that.”

Guardiola has now won 30 trophies in his managerial career that started at Barcelona and continued with more success at Bayern Munich.

His opposing manager — Ryan Mason — was only taking charge of a game at this level for the second time after the academy coach was launched into the top job at Tottenham on Monday following Jose Mourinho's firing.

Just like when Mason was in the Tottenham team in the 2015 League Cup final against Chelsea, this was another defeat for a team without a title since the League Cup success of 2008.

There were scenes of devastation at fulltime as Son Heung-min was in tears on the field while Tottenham teammate Eric Dier had to stop a post-match interview to compose himself.

“It’s normal that they’re hurting,” Mason said.

“It shows that they care."

Laporte might have been in the dressing room by the time he scored had Paul Tierney penalized two cynical fouls on Lucas Moura in the first half with yellow cards, but the referee let him off with the first impediment.

“I thought the first one was an absolute certain yellow,” Mason said.

“It’s not the talking point because maybe he doesn’t make the second foul if he’s on a yellow.

“Listen, it happened. At that point it was 0-0 and 0-0 for a very long time in the second half as well. That isn’t on our minds at this moment as we’re trying to get over the fact we’ve just lost the cup final. It’s difficult to take, it’s difficult to take for the group of players and for everyone associated with the football club. We have to move on.”