Tottenham thrash Man United 6-1 as Jose Mourinho returns to Old Trafford

Tottenham Hotspur coach Jose Mourinho returned to Old Trafford in spectacular fashion, orchestrating a 6-1 thumping over his former side Manchester United.

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford reacts injured at the ground during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England Source: Associated Press

The clash started at a frenetic pace, as United opened the scoring after just two minutes.

But Bruno Fernandes' converted penalty would be as good as it got for the Red Devils as Tottenham took advantage of some shambolic defending.

A first-half red card to Antony Martial made Manchester United's battle even harder.

Son Heung-Min and Harry Kane both scored braces while Tanguy Ndombele and Serge Aurier also found the back of the net for Spurs.

“Manchester United doesn’t lose many matches, to lose by six is of course not every day. Historical victory but in the end three points and three very important points because we lost five points at home," said Jose Mourinho on his side's dominant performance.

“We prepared ourselves very well tactically and also psychologically, the team was ready. So ready that a penalty in the first minute and going 1-0 down did not affect the team at all."

