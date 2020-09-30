Tottenham star leaves pitch for toilet, returns with man of the match performance

The saying, "when you got to go, you've got to go" took on a footballing context in today's English League cup clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

A dire toilet situation for Eric Dier, led to the defender relieving himself of his duties and sprinting off the field mid-game as Chelsea formed a chance.

A furious Spurs manager Jose Mourinho was filmed chasing after his player in the tunnel.

With his off-field trip over, Dier hastily returned to the field to lighten the load on Tottenham's defence and inspire a thrilling comeback.

Forward Eric Lamela's equaliser late on forced a penalty shoot-out where Dier himself completed his emphatic appearance slotting his spot kick.

Moments later he'd be celebrating with teammates as Mason Mount missed his penalty to see Tottenham advance into the next round.

Dier's performance was described as "super human" after the match by coach Jose Mourinho.

"He had to go, maybe it's a normal thing when you're completely dehydrated," said the Portuguese coach.

"I was just trying to put some pressure on him to have him back for the remaining time."

The defender himself said his boss was not happy with his escapade.

"There was nothing I could do about it really, nature was calling!"

"I heard there was a chance when I wasn't on the pitch but thankfully they didn't score and we ended up with the win."