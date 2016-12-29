 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Tottenham smash Southampton to keep title dream alive

share

Source:

Associated Press

Tottenham recovered from conceding a goal after 69 seconds to beat 10-man Southampton 4-1 and claim a third straight win in the English Premier League.

Spurs kept their title hopes alive, defeating the Saints 4-1 at St Mary's Stadium.
Source: SKY

Dele Alli began Spurs' fightback with the equalizer at St. Mary's stadium and completed it with their fourth goal in the 87th minute, with the visitors threatening to score each time they attacked.

Tottenham's other goals were scored by Harry Kane, who also missed a penalty, and substitute Son Heung-min.

Mauricio Pochettino's side stayed in fifth place, but moved back to within 10 points of Chelsea.

It completed a perfect set of results for the league's title chasers this round, with Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal and Manchester United also winning across Monday and Tuesday.

Virgil van Dijk gave Southampton the perfect start by heading in a free kick with barely a minute gone. But the hosts faced an uphill task after winger Nathan Redmond was given a straight red card in the 56th minute, with the score at 2-1, for bringing down Alli in the box to concede the penalty that Kane missed.

Harry Kane would have been better off playing rugby, with his penalty attempt looking more like a conversion over the bar.
Source: SKY

Kane blazed the spot kick over the crossbar, with his standing foot moving a piece of turf and, as a consequence, the ball.

It didn't stop Pochettino making a successful return to the team he managed for 16 months over 2013-14.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:47
1
In town for the ASB Classic next week, Williams and fellow star Caroline Wozniacki landed in Auckland this morning.

Serena Williams announces engagement after New Zealand arrival

00:18
2
The superstar arrived this morning to compete in next week’s ASB Classic in Auckland.

'Hey all you Kiwi's out there!' – Serena Williams' personal message to New Zealand

00:47
3
In town for the ASB Classic next week, Williams and fellow star Caroline Wozniacki landed in Auckland this morning.

Watch: She's here! Tennis superstar Serena Williams touches down in NZ

4
The Black Caps skipper gets asked about the tweet aimed at New Zealand just hours after it was posted.

'There's no fear' - Aussies thrilled with Brisbane Heat captain McCullum

00:28
5
1NEWS’s Andrew Saville was at Auckland International Airport to welcome one of the game’s greats.

'I'm excited to be here' – Serena Williams gives her first Kiwi interview

00:35
Tournament director Karl Budge reeled off some big names when asked who could replace Juan Martin del Potro.

'We've contacted Federer, Nadal and Novak' – another tennis superstar could be heading to ASB Classic

Tournament director Karl Budge reeled off some big names when asked who could replace Juan Martin del Potro.

Police say the honey was likely being prepared to export overseas.

Aussie manuka honey as powerful as Kiwi cousin, study says

Sydney researchers have found Australian manuka honey is as powerful against bacteria as the more commonly known NZ variety.

ASB Classic lose big names as Ivanovic, Stephens both withdraw

Defending champion Stephens has pulled out with injury, while Ivanovic has retired.

00:31
Rolleston says "I have angels watching over me" after the crash near Opotiki in July.

Video: 'I feel blessed to live another day' – Boy star James Rolleston speaks after harrowing July car crash

"I took so much for granted, like brushing my teeth and talking," the actor says five months on from the serious crash.

John Armstrong: Obama sounds like a whining loser claiming he would've beaten Trump in US election

The false and rather ludicrous claim of victory reveals the degree to which the Democrats are deluding themselves, writes our columnist.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ