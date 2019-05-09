Tottenham score miracle extra time game-winner against Ajax to book spot in Champions League final

Lucas Moura completed a hat trick in the sixth minute of injury time as Tottenham pulled off another stunning Champions League comeback this morning, beating Ajax 3-2 to set up an all-English final.

A day after Liverpool stunned Barcelona by erasing a three-goal deficit at Anfield, Moura nearly single-handedly helped Tottenham pull off a similar feat in Amsterdam.

Ajax seemed to have the two-legged semifinal wrapped up by halftime after goals from teenage captain Matthijs de Ligt and Hakim Ziyech put it 2-0 up at the break — and 3-0 on aggregate.

But Lucas Moura scored twice in a four-minute span to level the score on the evening and put the visitors one goal from going through on the away goals rule.