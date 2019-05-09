TODAY |

Tottenham score miracle extra time game-winner against Ajax to book spot in Champions League final

Associated Press
More From
Football
UK and Europe

Lucas Moura completed a hat trick in the sixth minute of injury time as Tottenham pulled off another stunning Champions League comeback this morning, beating Ajax 3-2 to set up an all-English final.

A day after Liverpool stunned Barcelona by erasing a three-goal deficit at Anfield, Moura nearly single-handedly helped Tottenham pull off a similar feat in Amsterdam.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    The 4-0 second-leg win sees Liverpool book a spot in the final against all odds. Source: SKY

    Ajax seemed to have the two-legged semifinal wrapped up by halftime after goals from teenage captain Matthijs de Ligt and Hakim Ziyech put it 2-0 up at the break — and 3-0 on aggregate.

    But Lucas Moura scored twice in a four-minute span to level the score on the evening and put the visitors one goal from going through on the away goals rule.

    After Jan Vertonghen's header hit the crossbar in the 87th minute, that goal finally arrived when Moura struck again deep into injury time. Dele Alli laid the ball off the Brazilian as he streaked into the area and his low shot crept inside the right post to complete another improbable victory.

      Your playlist will load after this ad

      Lucas Moura scored a hat-trick in the 3-2 win, but his last goal will be the one everyone talks about. Source: SKY
      More From
      Football
      UK and Europe
      MOST
      POPULAR STORIES
      1
      00:23
      The Hall of Famer did laps around the studio after Lucas Moura's third goal.
      NBA legend and Tottenham fan Steve Nash breaks down in studio after Champions League win
      2
      Mark Latham criticised the treatment of the Wallabies fullback.
      'I stand with Israel Folau' - One Nation party member defends Wallabies fullback
      3
      Lucas Moura scored a hat-trick in the 3-2 win, but his last goal will be the one everyone talks about.
      Tottenham score miracle extra time game-winner against Ajax to book spot in Champions League final
      4
      Alan Jones says Rugby Australia has a war on their hands.
      Former Wallabies coach slams Rugby Australia for Folau treatment - 'Preach inclusion but seek to exclude him'
      5
      Alan Jones says Rugby Australia has a war on their hands.
      Israel Folau says 'I'm at peace' following guilty verdict as Wallabies rugby career hangs on by a thread
      MORE FROM
      Football
      MORE
      00:29
      Prince Charles' son, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, became parents to a baby boy yesterday,

      Prince Charles ecstatic while attending party in Germany following birth of grandson
      00:30
      The 4-0 second-leg win sees Liverpool book a spot in the final against all odds.

      Liverpool claims historic Champions League win over Barcelona with unbelievable four-goal comeback
      00:49
      Prince William welcomed his brother Prince Harry to the new club of parenting.

      Prince William, Kate 'absolutely thrilled' over birth of nephew
      Plock, Poland (file picture).

      Woman detained in Poland after adding LGBT symbol to country's most revered Catholic icon