Tottenham score end to end screamer in heroic fightback against Bournemouth

Tottenham overcame an injury scare for Harry Kane to keep their Premier League top-four hopes on track with a 4-1 victory at Bournemouth.

Kane limped off with Bournemouth having already gone ahead through Junior Stanislas, but Dele Alli leveled before Son Heung-min struck twice and Serge Aurier added a fourth.

Tottenham moved into third, a point above Liverpool, and five points clear of fifth-place Chelsea with eight games remaining in the race for Champions League qualification.

It appeared Spurs might be suffering a hangover from its midweek Champions League exit when Stanislas netted after just seven minutes. The situation worsened when Kane was forced off in the 34th after colliding with Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic.