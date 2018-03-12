 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Tottenham score end to end screamer in heroic fightback against Bournemouth

share

Source:

Associated Press

Tottenham overcame an injury scare for Harry Kane to keep their Premier League top-four hopes on track with a 4-1 victory at Bournemouth.

Spurs came back from a goal down to beat the Cherries 4-1 this morning.
Source: SKY

Kane limped off with Bournemouth having already gone ahead through Junior Stanislas, but Dele Alli leveled before Son Heung-min struck twice and Serge Aurier added a fourth.

Tottenham moved into third, a point above Liverpool, and five points clear of fifth-place Chelsea with eight games remaining in the race for Champions League qualification.

It appeared Spurs might be suffering a hangover from its midweek Champions League exit when Stanislas netted after just seven minutes. The situation worsened when Kane was forced off in the 34th after colliding with Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic.

However, Spurs equalised through Alli just a minute later, before Son made it seven goals in his last four games with two clinical second-half finishes and Aurier nodded in the fourth.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
The Gold Coast snatched a 30-28 win over Canberra thanks to their Tongan superstar.

Watch: Tongan superstar Konrad Hurrell charges over tryline to steal late win for Titans, sends team-mate and crowd into raptures

2
South African fans making Sonny Bill Williams masks

'It is disgraceful' - Cricket South Africa officials face the sack over SBW masks

00:15
3
Murphy Taramai sealed the Blues' 38-35 win against the Lions in Johannesburg.

Watch: The Blues score last second winner in miraculous comeback against Lions

00:32
4
Liz Ellis has spoken out over the treatment of David Warner's wife Candice in South Africa.

'It is disgraceful, it is upsetting' – Aussie netball icon slams 'sexist' SBW masks

00:15
5
Pierre-Emerick Aubamameyang's effort helped the Gunners to a routing 3-0 win.

Arsenal star leaves goalkeeper on the floor in demolition of Watford

00:23
The storm has been downgraded from a category four to category two since it ripped a path of destruction through Vanuatu last week.

'A pretty unsettled start to the week' - North Island prepares for Cyclone Hola barrage to hit around midday

Heavy rain and strong wind warnings are in place for Northland, Coromandel, Bay of Plenty and Gisborne.

02:16
A new study suggests there's a simple way to remedy the poor statistics on Far North kids' teeth.

Northland children have the most rotten teeth in the country

A new study suggests there's a simple way to remedy the poor statistics on Far North kids' teeth.


04:28
TVNZ weather presenter Renee Wright with the latest update on cyclone Hola.

Get the raincoats ready! Cyclone Hola barreling towards Northland bringing torrential rain and high winds - BOP, Coromandel and Auckland also set to be hit

Forecasters are warning of severe weather from Northland to Gisborne, with the first effects to be felt tonight.

01:40
Sheeran caught up with TVNZ1’s Seven Sharp to discuss his feelings on the mural.

Weekend rewind: 'Not everyone in NZ likes me' – Ed Sheeran addresses the controversial Dunedin mural of himself costing ratepayers

Sheeran caught up with TVNZ1’s Seven Sharp to discuss his feelings on the mural.

02:17
Finance Minister Grant Robertson acknowledged on Q+A today both groups missed out on a "dividend".

Teachers, nurses look set to be big winners from coalition Government's first budget

Finance Minister Grant Robertson acknowledged on Q+A today both groups missed out on a "dividend" in recent years.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 