Tottenham lucky to snatch FA Cup draw with fourth tier Newport County

Tottenham survived a huge scare in the FA Cup as a late Harry Kane goal rescued a 1-1 draw at fourth-tier Newport in the fourth round this morning.

Newport led for 44 minutes until Kane's 82nd-minute equalizer but the League Two side held on at 10,000-seat Rodney Parade to secure a rich replay at 90,000-seat Wembley Stadium.

Spurs sit 71 places higher than Newport in the league pyramid but fell behind at Rodney Parade when Padraig Amond rose highest to head home Robbie Willmott's cross late in the first half.

An ignominious exit loomed for a reasonably strong Tottenham outfit but, with the visitors seemingly fast running out of ideas, substitute Son Heung-min flicked on a corner and Kane ended a frustrating night in front of goal with the simplest of far-post tap-ins.