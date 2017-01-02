 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Tottenham keep title dreams alive by thrashing Watford

share

Source:

Associated Press

Harry Kane and Dele Alli both scored twice today, sending Tottenham into the English Premier League's top four with a 4-1 victory over Watford.

Two goals apiece for the England duo saw Spurs claim a 4-1 win at Vicarage Road.
Source: SKY

Mauricio Pochettino's side moved into third place ahead of Manchester City on goal difference.

Tottenham are seeking a route back into the Champions League next season, through a top-four finish, after being eliminated in the group stage on their return to the competition after a five-year absence.

Totttenham's four-match winning run comes ahead of Wednesday's home match against Chelsea, who are 10 points ahead of the north London club in top spot.

Chelsea ended Tottenham's title challenge last season when Kane and Alli's combined attacking force was so devastating in scoring and assisting 50 goals in the league.

Their chemistry was on display against a fragile Watford side on New Year's Day.

Watford, which was hamstrung by injuries, contributed to its own downfall with poor defending. Watford, who dropped to 13th, have kept only three clean sheets in their last 24 league games.

Watford hassled Arsenal but looked exhausted after half an hour, with Spurs finally making their pressure pay in the form of three goals in 14 minutes.

Moments after Alli had rattled the crossbar with a fizzing shot from 25 yards, Kieran Trippier promptly slid Kane in behind a dozing Jose Holebas. Kane lifted the ball over former Tottenham goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes at the near post in the 27th.

Tottenham doubled their advantage six minutes later with the same trio combining again. Alli looped a pass out wide to Trippier, who whipped a half-volleyed cross to the back post where Kane beat Craig Cathcart to side-foot home.

Son Heung-min, unmarked at the near post, should then have steered in Christian Eriksen's free kick but Alli did find the net four minutes before the interval. Kaboul scuffed a clearance into the unsuspecting Cathcart, who was then outmuscled by Alli and the midfielder sent the ball into the bottom right-hand corner.

The halftime whistle was greeted by boos from Watford supporters and Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris appeared almost apologetic as he hung an arm around fellow Frenchman and former teammate Etienne Capoue.

The home fans' discontent, however, had little impact. A minute after the restart, Spurs hit their fourth. Sebastian Prodl gifted the ball to Kane, who crossed to the back post where Alli had time to control and slide under Gomes.

The only consolation for Watford was Younes Kaboul bundling the ball in from close range in stoppage time.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:26
1
Olivier Giroud managed to somehow find the back of the net with an upright scorpion kick in his side’s 2-0 win over Crystal Palace

Talk about being modest: Arsenal star Olivier Giroud says 'maximum luck' was behind brilliant scorpion kick goal

01:07
2
The foursome took part in a charity event for the people of Kaikoura – with hilarious results.

Watch: Saveas v Williams sisters – The hilarious meeting between superstar siblings

00:29
3
The 22-time Grand Slam winner took to the court as she prepares for the Auckland tournament.

Serena Williams the main attraction on first day of ASB Classic

00:26
4
Olivier Giroud managed to somehow find the back of the net with an upright scorpion kick in his side’s 2-0 win over Crystal Palace

Watch: 'That is utterly magnificent' – Arsenal star Giroud scores sensational scorpion kick


5
Interim Coach Chris Greenacre of the Phoenix chats to Head Physiotherapist Sam Jewell prior to the match. Wellington Phoenix vs Central Coast Mariners, Hyundai A-League, FMG Stadium, Waikato, New Zealand. 10 December 2016. © Copyright Image: www.photosport.nz

Greenacre, Buckingham confirmed as new Phoenix coaches

02:19
A major tourist attraction is set to reopen, seven weeks after the 7.8 earthquake left Kaikoura and surrounding communities isolated.

Kaikoura whale watching boat set to sail in boost for quake-hit tourist town

A small section of the slipway has been dredged, allowing Whale Watch Kaikoura to load and unload passengers.

01:56
Three people have been killed already, bringing the holiday road toll to 18, topping off what police call a terrible year on our roads.

Holiday road toll rises to 18 after truck rolls in the Bay of Plenty

The accident happened at Thornton Rd at 12.30pm.


01:56
Three people have been killed already, bringing the holiday road toll to 18, topping off what police call a terrible year on our roads.

Boy, 12, in critical condition after campervan and car collide in Waikato

Three other people including a 13-year-old boy remain in hospital.

01:56
The plea from police comes as the road toll total is the same as last year with six days still to go.

Speed, alcohol and not wearing seatbelts cause road toll to rise in 2016

Last year 326 people were killed on New Zealand's roads.

00:22
A St John Paramedic says the man was lucky after receiving a gunshot wound to his knee.

Man reportedly shot while driving in West Auckland overnight

The man heard two bangs and then felt pain in his knee.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ