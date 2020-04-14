Tottenham join Liverpool in backtracking on plans to take UK government wage subsidy for non-playing staff

Premier League club Tottenham has reversed a decision to use government money to fund some staff salaries during the coronavirus pandemic.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The north London club faced two weeks of criticism for deciding to use the government’s job retention scheme.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy says “the criticism the club has received over the last week has been felt all the more keenly because of our track record of good works and our huge sense of responsibility to care for those that rely on us.”

Staff put on furlough during the pandemic receive 80 per cent of their salaries up to a maximum of $5,100 per month from the government.

And Tottenham had said non-playing staff not being furloughed would have their pay cut 20 per cent.

But Levy now says “in the context of revised budgets and cost cutting” all non-playing staff will remain on full pay in April and May with only the board having salaries reduced.

League leaders Liverpool also reversed a similar decision to accept the subsidy after heavy criticism.