TODAY |

Tottenham join Liverpool in backtracking on plans to take UK government wage subsidy for non-playing staff

Source:  Associated Press

Premier League club Tottenham has reversed a decision to use government money to fund some staff salaries during the coronavirus pandemic.

Your playlist will load after this ad

After howls of outrage from fans, Spurs have joined Liverpool in reversing their decision. Source: Breakfast

The north London club faced two weeks of criticism for deciding to use the government’s job retention scheme.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy says “the criticism the club has received over the last week has been felt all the more keenly because of our track record of good works and our huge sense of responsibility to care for those that rely on us.”

Staff put on furlough during the pandemic receive 80 per cent of their salaries up to a maximum of $5,100 per month from the government.

And Tottenham had said non-playing staff not being furloughed would have their pay cut 20 per cent.

But Levy now says “in the context of revised budgets and cost cutting” all non-playing staff will remain on full pay in April and May with only the board having salaries reduced.

League leaders Liverpool also reversed a similar decision to accept the subsidy after heavy criticism. 

The Premier League season has been suspended for more than a month with no date set for its resumption.

Football
Coronavirus Pandemic
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
NZ umpire helped uncover infamous Australia ball tampering scandal
2
Boris Johnson thanks Kiwi nurse 'Jenny from Invercargill' for her care during his hospital stay
3
British motor racing great Stirling Moss dies, aged 90
4
Queensland's Premier delivers blow to NRL's hopes of restarting
5
Watch: Quade Cooper throws another ridiculous long-range trick pass
MORE FROM
Football
MORE
08:15

'Requests fallen on deaf ears' - Rest homes consider buying Covid-19 tests
00:31

Government launches online tools to help improve Kiwis' mental health during Covid-19
02:29

The signs missed and slowed steps in Trump's Covid-19 response

Nursing home deaths surge past 3600 in New York