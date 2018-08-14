 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tottenham forward looking for Asian games medal to avoid military service

Associated Press
Topics
Football

After making his first appearance of the Premier League season on Saturday, Tottenham forward Son Heung-min landed in Indonesia to play for South Korea at the Asian Games.

The 25-team tournament is not officially recognized by FIFA, but Tottenham allowed the 26-year-old Son to leave England after the 2-1 win at Newcastle.

Son will be one of three overage players in the under-23 team. If South Korea wins the gold medal, Son will be exempt from 21 months of military service, an obligation he is otherwise expected to start within the next two years.

"Of course our target is gold but it is a long way to get to the final," Son said on his arrival at Bandung International Airport. "How we approach the game mentally is important. I have thought about the Asian Games a lot."

Son missed the 2014 Asian Games because he was not released by former club Bayer Leverkusen.

South Korea, which will have four members of its World Cup team on the roster, is favored to win the title in Indonesia. In Russia, the

South Koreans were knocked out in the group stage but defeated Germany 2-0, eliminating the defending champions in the process.

"We beat Germany at the World Cup when nobody expected it," said Son, who scored twice in Russia. "Like that, we could lose to other Asian teams here. We have to take each game as it comes, however, and if we don't give everything in every game then it will be tough."

Son is not expected to play in his team's opening group match against Bahrain on Wednesday but should be ready to face Malaysia on Friday. The final group match against Kyrgyzstan is on Monday.

The other 19 members of the team arrived on Saturday. One of the standouts at the World Cup was goalkeeper Cho Hyun-woo, another overage player. Cho has already applied to start his military service in December but could be exempt with a gold medal.

"The World Cup is in the past now and I want to focus on the Asian Games," Cho said. "We want to show what we are made of and Son told me he just wants to score lots of goals."

Son Heung-Min of Tottenham Hotspur
Son Heung-Min of Tottenham Hotspur Source: Photosport
Topics
Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:48

Watch: Black Ferns given traditional Aboriginal welcome on Sydney arrival, respond with beautiful waiata
2

NRL Footy Show forced to apologise for mocking the weight of former NRL player Dave Taylor
3

NZ mountain biker Anton Cooper tears scrotum during heartbreaking last-lap crash

4

'It would be odd if we weren’t to do that' - All Blacks hit back after haka criticism from ex-players
5

'Who would’ve thought the All Blacks coach would be doing my dishes one day' - Steve Hansen helping the All Blacks retain their famed culture - one dish at a time
MORE FROM
Football
MORE
In this Saturday May 27, 2017 file photo, Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring a goal during the Copa del Rey final soccer match between Barcelona and Alaves at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid, Spain. Barcelona said Wednesday July 5, 2017, Argentina forward Lionel Messi has agreed to extend his contract that will tie him to the Spanish club through June 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Daniel Ochoa de Olza, File)

Lionel Messi becomes Barcelona's most decorated player with Spanish Super Cup win
00:15
The 1-0 defeat sends New Zealand home from the tournament in France.

Junior Football Ferns dumped out of U20 World Cup with loss to Ghana
00:15
The Gunners' new era began with a 2-0 loss to the reigning champions in London.

Manchester City begin Premier League title defence with win over Arsenal
00:14
The Reds surged to a 4-0 win over the Hammers at Anfield.

Is it their year? Liverpool thrash West Ham to open Premier League account in style

'Its business time' - Black Ferns ready for Sydney Wallaroos showdown

1 NEWS
Topics
Football

The Black Ferns can't wait to take to the field against the Wallaroos in Sydney this weekend, preparing for their first Test match since winning the Women's World Cup last year.

Touching down in Sydney late last night, captain Fiao'o Fa'amausili fronted media to speak about the importance of this weekend's clash.

"We had some good coverage at the World Cup, and this is our first game since the World Cup," she began.

"(Its) a very important game, especially for some of the new girls that have just joined the Black Ferns to get their stand point in the black jersey.

"As soon as we landed, we knew that it was business time."

Captain Fia'o' Fa'amausili says her side can't wait for Saturday's clash in Sydney. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Football
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
It comes as National pulls its support for the Government’s own medicinal cannabis bill.

Simon Bridges says National Party caucus didn't leak his travel expenses

Taranaki families could face huge bills for post mortems, funeral directors warn

Wellington property management company apologises over social media campaign that upset tenants

Dunedin family forced to remove treehouse over privacy concerns gets a new, compliant, structure

'A social crisis' - Children's Commissioner demands urgent action after devastating effects suffered by 'P babies' revealed

Wayne Rooney saves goal, sets up winner to snatch victory from jaws of defeat

Associated Press
Topics
Football

Wayne Rooney’s remarkable injury time effort set up the goal which gave D.C. United a 3-2 victory over 10-man Orlando City in the MLS today.

Rooney set up the winner by chasing down and tackling Orlando's Will Johnson, who was crossing midfield and racing toward an empty net after D.C. brought its goalkeeper up for a corner.

Rooney then turned the other way and sent a long ball to Acosta, who headed it home to put United (5-9-6) in front.

Dom Dwyer tied it in the 71st minute, getting behind the central defense on Oriol Rosell's through ball and chipping it over the goalkeeper to tie it at 2 for Orlando (7-15-2).

Orlando's Cristian Higuita was sent off for a high arm swing making contact with Yamil Asad in the 55th minute.

Acosta's second made it 2-1 in the 64th minute. He finished Asad's cross from close range and collided with the goalkeeper shortly after the shot. The goal was upheld after video review confirmed that Acosta was onside.

Acosta opened the scoring in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time with a give-and-go to Rooney and a rocket to finish from a narrow angle.

Rosell sent a cross along the end line that D.C. goalkeeper David Ousted inadvertently deflected into his own goal in the 50th minute, making it 1-all for Orlando.

The former Manchester United star showed he’s still got it with this remarkable passage of play to secure DC United what seemed an unlikely win in MLS. Source: SKY
Topics
Football