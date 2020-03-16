Tottenham employee returns positive coronavirus test

English football team Tottenham Hotspur says a person at the club has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Tottenham's Jan Vertonghen, right, and his teammate Troy Parrott react at the end of the English FA Cup fifth round. Source: Associated Press
The Premier League club did not identify the person.
It was the only positive case after the Premier League tested a further 1,197 players and club staff.
The testing is taking place ahead of the planned resumption of the league on June 17. The competition was suspended in March.