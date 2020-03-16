TODAY |

Tottenham employee returns positive coronavirus test

English football team Tottenham Hotspur says a person at the club has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Premier League club did not identify the person.

It was the only positive case after the Premier League tested a further 1,197 players and club staff.

The testing is taking place ahead of the planned resumption of the league on June 17. The competition was suspended in March.

