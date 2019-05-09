Tottenham coach breaks down in tears after team clinch spot in Champions League final

Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino couldn't contain his emotions following his side's 3-2 Champions League semi-final win over Ajax this morning, shedding a few tears during a post-match interview.

Spurs pulled off a remarkable win after Lucas Moura bagged a stunning hat-trick, leading his side to victory and setting up an all English Champions League final against Liverpool.

"To have a chance to play a final it is amazing," Pochettino told BT Sport.

"I want to remember my family, it's for them too. For the people that support us in the moment it is amazing to be with them – thank you.

"We need to be ready now for the next game, Sunday."