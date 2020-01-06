TODAY |

Tottenham battle to 1-1 FA Cup draw with lower-league Middlesbrough

Source:  Associated Press

Tottenham had to come back from a goal down to draw 1-1 at second-tier Middlesbrough in the latest below-par display by Jose Mourinho's side.



Lucas Moura headed in Tottenham’s equalizer in the 61st to rescue Tottenham, who were poor in the first half against Middlesbrough and fell behind to Ashley Fletcher’s goal in the 50th.

The equaliser saw Spurs come to life in the second half, only Boro keeper Tomas Mejias keeping the second-tier side in the contest.

The 1-1 draw will mean a replay of the third-round tie, the winner to be decided at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at a later date.

Tottenham has only won one of its last five games under Mourinho after he made a strong start to his tenure at the London club.

