'Totally reliable, very loyal and somebody I'd always want in my corner' - former All Whites coach remembers Steve Sumner

Chris Chang 

1 NEWS Reporter

The NZ football legend, who has died after a prostate cancer battle, played a record 105 matches for the All Whites.
Many of Sumner's former charges have paid tribute after their former captain passed away following a battle with cancer.
Malcolmson described his former All Whites skipper Sumner as 'the captain of captains'.
sport

