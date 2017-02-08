'Totally reliable, very loyal and somebody I'd always want in my corner' - former All Whites coach remembers Steve Sumner
The NZ football legend, who has died after a prostate cancer battle, played a record 105 matches for the All Whites.
Source: 1 NEWS | Sky
Many of Sumner's former charges have paid tribute after their former captain passed away following a battle with cancer.
Source: 1 NEWS
Malcolmson described his former All Whites skipper Sumner as 'the captain of captains'.
Source: 1 NEWS
no more content
back to top