'Total fake' - Manchester United star to take The Sun to court

Source:  1 NEWS

Paul Pogba says he will take legal action against British tabloid The Sun over reports he was to quitting international football.

Paul Pogba Source: Getty

The Manchester United midfielder was reported to be quitting the France national team over comments made by French president Emmanuel Macron, who had declared war on "Islamist separatism".

The FIFA World Cup winner is Muslim and has played 72 times for Les Bleus, scoring 10 goals.

"Absolutely 100% unfounded news about me are going around, stating things I have never said or thought," he said.

"I am against any and all forms of terror and violence. Unfortunately, some press people don't act responsibly when writing the news, abusing their press freedom, not verifying if what they write/reproduce is true, creating a gossip chain without caring it affects people's lives and my life.

"I am taking legal action against the publishers and spreaders of these 100% Fake News."

The newspaper has since apologised and corrected its error.

