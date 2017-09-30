TODAY |

'Top bloke' Paul Pogba not angling to leave Manchester United, says manager

AAP
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has played down talk Paul Pogba is unhappy at the club, hinting that the media may have an agenda against the star midfielder.

Pogba appeared to exchange some harsh words with teammate Jesse Lingard during a light team walk after touching down in Perth on Monday.

Manchester United played down the incident, saying the two players weren't in a spat.

Pogba's manager has already publicly stated that the French World Cup winner wants to leave Manchester United, with Juventus and Real Madrid the two clubs he has been linked to.

Solskjaer was peppered with questions about Pogba during his press conference in Perth on Wednesday.

The new coach did his best to play down the drama.

"It's been portrayed as a fight between the two boys," Solskjaer said.

"I know you're here to sell papers and sell stories, but there's no problems between the boys at all.

"The pre-season has been very good.

"He (Pogba) is a top bloke. There's never been any problems. He's got a heart of gold."

Solskjaer did his best to deflect talk about Pogba's future.

"Agents talk all the time. We've not had any bids from any clubs. That's all I can say about this matter," he said.

Manchester United play Perth Glory on Saturday night, before facing off against Leeds four days later.

