Tommy Smith latest All White to follow old coach Anthony Hudson to new MLS club

Tommy Smith is the latest All Whites defender to follow former New Zealand coach Anthony Hudson to the Colorado Rapids.

Tommy Smith training ahead of New Zealand's Intercontinental 1st leg qualifying match against Mexico. Source: Photosport

Smith, 27, announced he had ended 11 years of service at English second-tier outfit Ipswich Town to join the Major League Soccer club on a two-season deal for an undisclosed fee.

He will play under Hudson, who ended his three-year All Whites tenure after failing to secure World Cup qualification in November.

Hudson moved quickly to lure New Zealand international fullbacks Kip Colvey and Deklan Wynne among seven new signings at the MLS club.

English-born centre back Smith made 268 appearances in all competitions for Ipswich but has struggled for game time in the Championship this season.

"It's a very exciting move for me both personally and professionally," Smith said.

"I'm extremely grateful to Ipswich Town for the faith they've shown in me over the past 11 years.

"Looking ahead, the opportunity to join the Rapids - a club who have a very ambitious vision for the future - was too great."

After representing England at age group level, Smith played the first of his 36 All Whites matches in 2010, when he formed part of an impressive defensive line at that year's World Cup in South Africa.

He gained notoriety when making himself unavailable for international duty, prompting Hudson to deliver an ultimatum when he took charge at the All Whites.