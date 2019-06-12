Tom Sermanni extends Football Ferns coaching deal for Tokyo Olympics

The Football Ferns have been given a boost heading into the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics, with coach Tom Sermanni extending his contract by 12 months.

Sermanni, 65, has achieved success with the Football Ferns since his arrival in 2018, following the disastrous tenure of former coach Andreas Heraf.

In his short time with New Zealand's women's team, Sermanni has guided the Football Ferns to qualification for both last year's World Cup, as well as the upcoming Olympics.

The Football Ferns have also achieved victories over both England and Norway with Sermanni at the helm.

However, initially contracted through until the end of 2020, Sermanni's contract has been extended by 12 months, with the Tokyo Olympics delayed by a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I'm very happy to be continuing as Head Coach of the Football Ferns," Sermanni said.

"Whilst the past couple of months have been challenging for everyone in football, I'm excited about the future with this team."