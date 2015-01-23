Tim Cahill retires from international football

Tim Cahill has called time on his illustrious Socceroos career.



Socceroos Tim Cahill Source: Photosport

Australia's leading international goalscorer confirmed he has retired from international football after scoring 50 goals in 107 caps.



His cameo off the bench against Peru last month at the World Cup in Russia marked his fourth appearance at the global showpiece tournament - a feat unlikely to be matched again in Australia.



The 38-year-old will go down as perhaps the greatest Socceroo of all time, having repeatedly bailed out the national team with stunning goals at vitally important moments.



"Today's the day that I'm officially hanging up my boots on my international career with the Socceroos," Cahill tweeted.



"No words can describe what it has meant to represent my country.



"Massive thank you to everyone for the support throughout all my years wearing the Australian badge."

