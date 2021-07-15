Tight-knit OlyWhites set lofty goals for Tokyo campaign

The OlyWhites have never won a game at an Olympics before.

However, with two well-travelled and well-respected stars in their midst for this campaign, coach Danny Hay told 1 NEWS he and his team believe that can change.

“The goal first and foremost is to obviously win a game,” Hay said.

“To this point to date things are ticking along nicely, the players have really come together well.”

One of those stars, Winston Reid, said the squad showed signs of their potential with their 2-0 win over Australia earlier this week.

“The group has promising signs, there's a lot of good, young players here,” he said.

“They need time and practice and game time together to really develop.”

The OlyWhites will get just that with another match against Australia on the cards this evening in what is likely to be the last warm-up for them before their opening game against Korea next week.

Along with Reid and Chris Wood, the OlyWhite’s third veteran is defender Michael Boxall, who the team is leaving the door open for despite overseas reports of an injury ruling him out of the campaign.

“We're giving Boxy as much time as we possibly can to get himself back to fitness,” Hay said.