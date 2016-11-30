Three years after fatal plane crash, Brazilian football club relegated from top division

Brazilian football club Chapecoense has been relegated from the country’s top division three years after losing most of its players in a plane crash.

After losing to Botafogo 1-0, Chapecoense described the relegation on Twitter as a “difficult time” but says “all sorts of things happen, Chape remains!”

Nineteen of Chapecoense’s players were killed in a plane crash three years ago en route to the club’s first South American tournament final. The plane went down outside Medellin, Colombia, after running out of fuel.

Three players survived the accident.