Three A-League clubs stuck in Victoria after failing to leave before border closure

The remainder of the A-League season is at the whim of the NSW government after Victoria's three top-flight teams failed to make it across the border last night.



Western United's Andrew Durante Source: Photosport

The FFA will seek an exemption from the NSW government for players and staff to travel interstate after Melbourne Victory, Melbourne City and Western United did not leave Victoria before the midnight deadline for Melbourne residents.



The three clubs had originally planned to fly out on a charter plane today - before the full Victoria-NSW border closure from midnight that night.



However, the league appears to have been caught on the hop by the border closure to Melbourne residents a day earlier.



Victory, City and United scrambled last night, getting players and staff to the airport in a bid to fly to Canberra.



The players and staff boarded the plane, only for the flight to be cancelled due to poor visibility at Canberra Airport, leaving them stranded on the tarmac.



United captain Alessandro Diamanti recorded the eventful night on Instagram - including footage of teammate Andrew Durante loading bags into a car and of players and staff sitting on the plane.