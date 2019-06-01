TODAY |

Thousands of Liverpool and Spurs fans descend on Madrid ahead of Champions League final

Associated Press
More From
Football

Liverpool is looking to become European champion for a sixth time and Tottenham is chasing glory for the first time in the Champions League final tomorrow morning.

Tens of thousands of English fans are descending on Madrid for the week's second all-English final in a European competition.

It's been a less challenging trip for Tottenham and Liverpool fans than their Arsenal and Chelsea counterparts who had to travel from London to Baku, Azerbaijan for Wednesday's Europa League final.

Fans in Madrid. Source: Associated Press

But Tottenham and Liverpool didn't make it to Madrid the easy way on the field. Both had to overcome 3-0 deficits in their Champions League semifinals, with Liverpool stunning Barcelona and Tottenham defeating Ajax with almost the last kick of the second leg.

Tottenham hasn't reached any continental final since winning the now-defunct UEFA Cup in 1984. And this season has been only the north London club's sixth appearance in the European Cup — with five qualifications coming since 2010.

Liverpool is England's most successful side in the European Cup, lifting the trophy five times — most recently in 2005. But the Merseyside club lost the 2007 final and again last year to Real Madrid.

That was the sixth successive final Juergen Klopp has lost, with the Liverpool manager yet to win a trophy since joining the team in 2015. The team only missed out on a first English title since 1990 when Manchester City defended its title by one-point.

While Tottenham finished fourth in the Premier League, Mauricio Pochettino's side was 26 points behind second-place Liverpool. Lifting the European Cup would be Pochettino's first silverware since joining Tottenham five years ago.

Harry Kane is in line to play for Tottenham for the first time since sustaining an ankle injury in the quarterfinals first leg against Manchester City almost two months ago.

Liverpool will have Roberto Firmino fit again after the forward missed the last three matches of the season with a thigh problem.

The game kicks off Sunday morning at 7am NZT.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Tottenham and Liverpool supporters are making their way to Madrid for a once-in-a-lifetime game. Source: 1 NEWS
    More From
    Football
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    Jack Goodhue of the Crusaders pass. Crusaders vs. Chiefs, 2019 Investec Super Rugby. Christchurch Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand. Saturday 9 March 2019. © Copyright Photo: Martin Hunter / www.photosport.nz
    LIVE: Resilient Chiefs close the gap, Crusaders hold on slender lead at halftime in Fiji
    2
    Liverpool fan Jack Mabire and Spurs tragic Chris Chang assess their chances in Madrid.
    TVNZ FC: Champions League final special – Liverpool and Spurs going for glory
    3
    Heavyweight boxers Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr face off during a weigh-in at Madison Square Garden, Friday, May 31, 2019, before their title bout Saturday in New York. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
    Anthony Joshua confident ahead of Andy Ruiz fight, has Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder in his sights
    4
    Seven Sharp meets the man who has worked for years to make Helensville's Kaipara College an emerging force at the Waka Ama Nationals.
    'He's a crack up, he's like mean as' - saluting a dedicated coach in the booming world of secondary schools waka ama
    5
    George Bridge is alleged to be at the centre of one incident in South Africa, Richie Mo’unga the other.
    'They were laughing at us' - witness stands by friends' allegations of homophobic slurs from Crusaders players
    MORE FROM
    Football
    MORE
    Uruguay's Paul Rodriguez celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the Group C U20 World Cup soccer match between New Zealand and Uruguay, in Lodz, Poland, Thursday, May 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

    Junior All Whites lose final pool game to Uruguay, will play Colombia in under-20s World Cup playoffs
    Michal Kopczynski of the Phoenix with team mates Alex Rufer and Armando Sosa Pena stand dejected after Melbourne scored during their A-League Phoenix vs Melbourne City football match at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Sunday the 21st of April 2019. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz

    Phoenix hit with $1m fine for failing to meet benchmarks for crowd sizes, TV ratings
    Former Oceania Football Confederation general secretary Tai Nicholas

    Senior New Zealand football official banned by FIFA for bribery and corruption
    1 NEWS

    Chelsea wins Europa League title after second-half four-goal blitz against Arsenal