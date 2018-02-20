 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Third-tier Wigan stun EPL giants Manchester City with late goal to advance in FA Cup

share

Source:

AAP

Pep Guardiola was involved in a furious row with Wigan boss Paul Cook as Manchester City's quadruple bid was sensationally derailed by their FA Cup bogey team this morning.

Will Grigg hardly touched the ball all night but he made it count the one time he did.
Source: SKY

Will Grigg scored a stunning late breakaway goal as Wigan repeated their shock 2013 final victory over City in a fiery fifth-round tie at the DW Stadium, winning 1-0.

The main talking point came on the stroke of half-time as City's Fabian Delph was controversially sent off and an irate Guardiola became embroiled in a touchline argument with Cook.

The pair continued their row in the tunnel as the teams left the field at half- time and they had to be separated by colleagues.

After all Guardiola's recent complaints about bad tackles on his players, Delph was dismissed for sliding in on Max Power.

Yet, despite their numerical disadvantage, City only had themselves to blame for spurning a host of chances against the League One side.

Grigg made them pay in the 79th minute as Latics secured another famous victory over City following their 2013 success and another in the quarter-finals the following year.

Against the odds, it is now they who go forward to a last-eight tie with Southampton and not the runaway Premier League leaders.

City dominated possession throughout but could not take advantage. Sergio Aguero headed over early on and Ilkay Gundogan forced a good save from Christian Walton.

Gundogan found himself in another good position only to miskick and Aymeric Laporte also failed to make clean contact in front of goal.

Fernandinho blazed over from a gilt-edged opportunity about eight yards, Gundogan missed the target with another effort and Danilo dragged a shot wide.

Yet all the while, Wigan were defending stoically and threatened occasionally on the break.

Aguero looked like opening the scoring after breaking into the box just before the interval, but Walton produced another fine save.

Controversy then erupted as referee Anthony Taylor dismissed Delph following a sliding challenge on Power.

Taylor initially had a yellow card in his hand, but eventually brandished the red one, sparking vociferous complaints from City players, who felt the decision was harsh.

City again controlled much of the ball, but Wigan continued to defend stubbornly and Guardiola sent Kevin De Bruyne on after the hour in the hope of opening them up.

Yet the frustration continued for City, with Fernandinho having a shot blocked and nobody able to turn in a Danilo ball across goal.

Grigg capitalised on a Kyle Walker error to win it for Wigan late on.

The Northern Ireland international seized possession on halfway and charged upfield before slotting a fine shot past Claudio Bravo from the edge of the area.

Wigan survived a nervy finish, with the final whistle prompting a pitch invasion.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Curtis Millender put Thiago Alves to sleep with the deadly finish at UFC Fight Night Austin.

Watch: Goodnight! UFC fighter celebrates debut with vicious knee to rival's head


00:15
2
The closest Olympic sliding race in history couldn’t be split, with both crews posting exactly 3:16.86.

German bobsled team ambush Canadian rivals to celebrate after discovering both teams won gold with exact same time

00:15
3
The bluesy rendition by the Black Eyed Peas star left many people on social media scratching their heads.

Fergie slammed over 'worst rendition ever' of US national anthem at NBA All Stars game

01:21
4
Mike Hesson scoffed at Aussie commentator Jim Maxwell's comment that the rugby park should be dropped as a cricket venue.

'Every game's different!' Black Caps coach defends Eden Park as a 'great cricket venue'

5
Olivia Merry of Black Sticks celebrates with team mates after her goal. Women's International Hockey Test Black Sticks v USA, Waimakariri Hockey Stadium, Rangiora, New Zealand. Sunday, 26 March, 2017. Copyright Photo: Martin Hunter / www.photosport.nz

Black Sticks squeeze in perfect Commonwealth Games warm-up with series against Argentina

03:18
Dozens of schools have been closed and flights have been cancelled.

LIVE: Cyclone Gita forces Air NZ to cancel all flights in and out of Wellington from 2.45pm to midnight

The top of the South Island and the bottom of the North Island are expected to be worst hit.

01:37
Jacinda Ardern insists it’s “still early days” as Labour jumps nine points to 48 per cent approval.

'I'm consistently sceptical of polls' - PM brushes off Labour's best approval rating in 15 years

Jacinda Ardern insists it's "still early days" as Labour jumps nine points to 48 per cent - ahead of National.

04:11
Dr Bryce Edwards says the PM’s pregnancy has renewed “Jacinda-mania”, fuelling Labour’s best poll result since 2003.

Watch: Jacinda's 'baby bump' fuelled Labour's dramatic poll jump, says political analyst

Bryce Edwards says the jump of nine per cent in Labour's approval in the space of just one poll interval was "very rare".

01:23
‘It will really start to go downhill’ – Latest Gita forecast as the country wakes to wind and rain

Transport networks cope with heavy morning rain as preparations for Cyclone Gita continue

Heavy rain is due to continue this morning in central areas - and worsen considerably.

01:53
After a strong start in opposition, National's support has faded a little.

Labour soars at the expense of its governing partners in new 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll

Greens leader James Shaw says that's one reason his party decided against a full coalition with Labour.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 