 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Third-tier Rochdale stun Spurs with injury-time equaliser to force FA Cup replay

share

Source:

Associated Press

What a difference a few days can make in football.

Substitute Steve Davies became an instant local hero after levelling the scores at 2-2.
Source: SKY

After coming from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Juventus midweek in the Champions League last 16, Tottenham made 11 changes to its team on Sunday and was held to a 2-2 draw at battling English third-tier team Rochdale in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Rochdale had decided to dig up and relay the bumpy, almost grass-less pitch that was used in the previous round against Millwall — and the reason became clear early on against Tottenham.

Not for this team is the typical third-tier fare of long-ball football. Keith Hill's Rochdale stroked the ball around to excellent effect to nullify the gulf in class between the sides and secure a lucrative replay later this month at Spurs' temporary Wembley home.

It was no more than Rochdale deserved when Ian Henderson capped a sweeping move on the stroke of halftime with a low shot from 12 meters (yards) to score his sixth goal in as many FA Cup matches this season.

Tottenham, which left the likes of Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen out of its starting lineup, stepped up a gear in the second half and Lucas Moura, signed from Paris Saint Germain in the midwinter transfer window, equalized in the 59th minute.

Moura, making his first start for Tottenham, lifted the ball over goalkeeper Josh Lillis after a clever series of passes from the visiting team.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino then sent on Kane and Alli for the closing stages and the England pair combined to put their team in front with three minutes to go.

Alli was sent flying by a challenge from Harrison McGahey and Kane stepped up to rifle Tottenham in front from the penalty spot.

Then, just as Rochdale's dreams of a trip to Wembley seemed to have died, substitute Steve Davies pounced on a left-wing cross and drove in a stoppage-time shot to the delight of the Spotland crowd.

Yesterday, Manchester United beat Huddersfield 2-0 and Brighton knocked out Coventry 3-1. Southampton defeated West Bromwich Albion 2-1 while second-tier Sheffield Wednesday drew 0-0 with Swansea.

On Saturday, Chelsea crushed Hull 4-0 and Leicester beat Sheffield United 1-0.

The last match of the fifth round takes place tomorrow when Premier League leader Manchester City takes on third-tier Wigan in a repeat of the 2013 final.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
The visitors claimed a three-run win, but NZ will still face Australia in Wednesday's decider.

England captain dishes harsh reality to team after odd win over NZ - 'We had absolutely no right to be in the final'


00:35
2
Lasike also set up a try for fellow debutant Malon Al-Jiboori in the 45-13 win.

Watch: NZ-born former NFL star Paul Lasike dazzles in Test rugby debut, barges through Chilean defenders on way to scoring for USA

00:14
3
Shane Dobbin, Reyon Kay and Peter Michael posted the fourth fastest time in qualifying.

New Zealand men's speed skating team keep Kiwi medal hopes alive after qualifying for Winter Olympics semi-finals

00:15
4
Sydney came from behind to defeat the Breakers 101-86.

Breakers boosted by return of stars for NBL semi-final series against Melbourne United

00:45
5
The Kiwi driver said there were still plenty of positives to take out of the event.

Video: Haydon Paddon drops one place to finish fifth in Rally Sweden after 'annoying little mistake' in final leg

00:11
Police helped move the bird along from the Northern Motorway.

Watch: Rogue swan brings Auckland motorway to rush hour standstill

A police car was able to clear the bird from the southbound lanes on the Northern Motorway eventually.


04:59
A 4000km scooter ride is set to be undertaken by nine mental health experts speaking to teens around the country.

Mike King to spearhead 4000km mental health scooter ride encouraging teens to speak up

Speaking on TVNZ1's Breakfast today King said the campaign is motivated by the "crisis focused" nature of the New Zealand mental health system.

04:55

New Zealand cancer survival rates significantly worse than Australia

Over the last five years, 2500 cancer patients in New Zealand wouldn't have died if they had been treated in Australia.

01:30
Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean has the latest weather update.

As NZ braces for Cyclone Gita tomorrow it's going to be a wet one around much of the country today

Christchurch City Council has this morning urged people in Canterbury to expect up to 100mm of rain as the storm hits Tuesday.

02:21
Eugenie Sage is with scientists on their way to the islands to see if a mouse eradication effort has been a success.

Conservation Minister and scientists off to check out mouse hunt in the Antiopdes

Sixty-five tonnes of bait was dropped on the islands 18 months ago to kill the pests.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 