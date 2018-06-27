 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


'Things have changed' - NZ U17s footballer speaks out about recent experiences with Andreas Heraf

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Taking the fun out of football.

Maya Hahn, who was recently selected for the NZ u17s, says the under-fire manager has taken the fun out of football.
Source: 1 NEWS

That's what one under 17s player told 1 NEWS about the national football camps she's attended since Andreas Heraf took over as New Zealand Football's technical director.

Teenage footballer Maya Hahn was recently selected for the NZ U17s women's squad but her experiences at national camps since Heraf took charge have hardly been glowing.

Maya's father, Peter, says concerns about the on-leave manager aren't just in the Football Ferns (who Heraf coaches).

"There were 2 camps, I understand, after Andreas took over and those camps, [Maya] literally says it was like a switch. Things have changed."

Heraf is currently on "special leave" from his roles at NZF with an investigation was launched following 13 written complaints from Football Ferns players about his behaviour and the negative team environment he had created since taking over the team.

Maya says the camps she has attended so far have employed similar tactics to those seen in the ultra-defensive Football Ferns display against Japan earlier this month which brought widespread criticism to Heraf.

Declan Edge, the academy director at Ole Football where Maya plays, says the fact top young talent is now speaking out too is a worrying sign.

"Maya is good, she's a good player. That's the worrying bit, Andreas and NZF were allowed, unbelievably, to continue to threaten players, and threaten coaches, staff and individuals," he said.

"And they had to do it the way he wanted to do it, that's pretty sad."

Maya's father says the review into Heraf and NZF could influence his daughter's desire to play in the national setup.

"The fact that she discusses this with us shows you how she feels about the whole situation.

"Of course, she would grab the opportunity with both hands to represent NZ. And now she thinks and talks about, 'what if?'."

Next April, Maya will take up a four-year scholarship at one of America's leading universities - against the advice of Heraf.

"The one thing that is important to her and has always been the number one thing - the fun in the football, and that suffered."

NZF today said they're working out the terms of an inquiry and they won't be making any comment until that review is completed.

The Hahns say they hold no grudges against NZF or Heraf and Maya hopes to play for the Football Ferns one day.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:43
1
Funding for the multi-use arena has been brought forward by two years.

'It's a rugby stadium but it's more than that' – Christchurch buzzing over new arena

2
BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - AUGUST 26: Fiao'o Faamausili of New Zealand lifts the trophy following the Women's Rugby World Cup 2017 Final between England and New Zealand at Kingspan Stadium on August 26, 2017 in Belfast, United Kingdom. (Photo by Charles McQuillan - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

Government keen to financially support NZ bid to host 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup

01:50
3
The players were promised a bonus after they upset Italy last year.

Most read story: 'Just having the same old broken promises' - Tonga rugby union players furious about no pay in recent Pacific Nations Cup

00:56
4
The All Blacks captain was sidelined for seven months while slowly recovering from back surgery.

Watch: He's back! All Blacks captain Kieran Read makes successful return to rugby in bruising affair for Counties

02:13
5
Maya Hahn, who was recently selected for the NZ u17s, says the under-fire manager has taken the fun out of football.

'Things have changed' - NZ U17s footballer speaks out about recent experiences with Andreas Heraf

02:46
The accident near Waverley is the most deadly crash in New Zealand in more than a decade.

'We just heard a noise like boomph' - Residents saw steam coming from car after Taranaki crash in which six people died

A local couple say there was no screech of brakes before the crash near Waverley that killed six people.

00:30
A newborn baby was among those killed in the deadly accident before noon today.

New video shows the scene of South Taranaki crash which left six people dead

The incident occurred on State Highway 3 in Waverley, near Whanganui, this morning.

01:18
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Freezing as far north as Auckland, with some more frosty weather to come

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.


00:30
A newborn baby was among those killed in the deadly accident before noon today.

Newborn baby among six people killed in Taranaki crash, eight-year-old girl and woman both critically injured

There were four people in each vehicle when they collided head-on near Waverley race course.


02:55
Super-sub Jack Tame fills in for Chris Chang, as TVNZ's experts look at Argentina's great escape.

World Cup Chat: Hola, me llamo Jack Tame – all aboard the Messi express

Super-sub Jack Tame fills in for Chris Chang, as TVNZ's experts look at Argentina's great escape.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 