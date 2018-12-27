'They are good enough to win the title' - Liverpool can end 28-year title drought, says former manager

Rafael Benitez has little doubt Liverpool is ready to end a 28-year wait to win the English title.

While Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp refused to get carried away after his team surged six points clear at the top of the Premier League with a 4-0 win over Newcastle, Benitez was certain his former club had the quality to stay in first place for the rest of the season.

"They showed they are good enough to win the title," Benitez said after watching his Newcastle side being dismantled at Anfield.

Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri, centre, celebrates with teammates Mohamed Salah. Source: Associated Press

"They have a very good team but a very good squad. When you want to win a league title you need to be consistent and they can do it."