 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


'They fight until the last minute' - Phoenix coach praises players after Adelaide loss

share

Source:

NZN

Wellington's brief unbeaten A-League run is over, but coach Darije Kalezic is satisfied with the effort from his makeshift team in their 1-0 loss to Adelaide United.

The visitors defeated Wellington 1-0 in their A-League match.
Source: SKY

George Blackwood's 32nd-minute strike proved the difference between the two teams at Westpac Stadium after the Phoenix were hit late by injury.

Hamstring tightness ruled out playmaker Roy Krishna, while Serbian striker Andrija Kaludjerovic struggled with a heel injury for much of the match until his 58th-minute substitution.

After two wins and a draw in their last three matches, 10th-placed Wellington were hunting a win over fifth-ranked Adelaide to boost them into seventh on the A-League ladder.

Kalezic said the attitude his players showed against Adelaide was encouraging.

"I think the players did everything tonight - they fight until the last minute, they are looking for opportunities and chances, and they showed really good heart and really good spirit," he said.

"I remember the time when it was different here so I cannot blame the players, they did all they could."

However, the Phoenix lacked penetration in the attacking third and although they created some late chances couldn't find the crucial finish.

Krishna's fitness remains under question, with Kalezic unsure whether or not the Fijian striker will be fit to play against Sydney.

Wellington face a daunting away challenge, but Kalezic is hopeful he will be able to field a more settled line-up.

Sydney have lost only once this season, a 2-0 defeat to Central Coast back in early November, and have already beaten the Nix twice this season.

Kalezic is hopeful a strengthened back line will allow Wellington to push the defending champions at home on Friday.

Marco Rossi will return from from suspension, Daniel Mullen looks to have shaken off his knee injury and Dylan Fox is poised to return from the persistent hamstring strain which has sidelined him recently.

Any injury to Krishna could well be more devastating to Wellington's top-six hopes, and Kalezic will await feedback from medical staff with some trepidation.

"Roy complained about tightness - he's not really injured," Kalezic said.

As is the case with Kaludjerovic, he said, the Phoenix will just have to be patient.

"We don't know how serious the injuries are - we have to wait a couple of days."

Related

Phoenix

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Ish Sodhi bowling. Pakistan tour of New Zealand. T20 Series.2nd Twenty20 international cricket match, Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Thursday 25 January 2018. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Williamson, McCullum, Munro grab big deals - but Sodhi, Southee, Guptill go unsold at IPL auction

00:15
2
Wozniacki defeated Simona Halep in a three-set epic in Melbourne.

Caroline Wozniacki cries tears of joy, wins first ever Grand Slam with Australian Open triumph

3
Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com - 30/07/2017 - Rugby League - Ladbrokes Challenge Cup Semi Final - Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils - Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington, England - Salford's Manu Vatuvei leaves the field with an injury at the end of the match as his side slip to defeat against Wigan.

Former Warriors winger Manu Vatuvei suffers serious injury at Salford

00:15
4
NZ went down 19-17 against Fiji on day two of the Sydney Sevens.

Fiji snatch victory over NZ men's Sevens side, scoring thrilling try at the death

00:15
5
The Heat's Kiwi captain managed just five runs in his side's 26 run loss.

Brendon McCullum fails with the bat as Melbourne Renegades eliminate Brisbane from BBL

02:36
One of the woman involved says a journalist suggested the march to create a news event and she's admitted to being paid by a news agency.

Motives behind topless march for women's rights in Auckland called into question

The women behind the event admit the original idea for the march came from a media outlet, but say they aren't making any profit.

00:25
At least three people dead and many more injured after a bus crashed into another vehicle in Samoa today.

Video: Emergency services and locals desperately try to free people trapped in deadly Samoa bus crash

At least three people are dead and many injured, after a bus crashed into another vehicle today.

02:34
Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was assaulted by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.

Woman groped at R&V the target of serious online abuse including death and deportation threats

Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was groped by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.

00:33
Australia-based gang members in Brisbane threw their support behind those protesting 'Invasion Day'.

Watch: Mongrel Mob members deliver fierce haka in support of indigenous Australians on Australia Day

Australia-based gang members in Brisbane threw their support behind those protesting 'Invasion Day'.

00:43
We have our mates across the Tasman to thank for the scorching temperatures.

Watch: Typical Aussies! 1 NEWS explains why it's been so hot in NZ and it's set to get even hotter

We have our mates across the Tasman to thank for the scorching temperatures.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 