 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Football


'They definitely add quality' - All Whites get intensity injection as Chris Wood and Tommy Smith join squad

share

Source:

NZN

The arrival of senior pros Chris Wood and Tommy Smith for the first time on the All Whites' tour of Ireland has led to a noticeable lift in intensity, striker Kosta Barbarouses says.

Chris Woods in action for the All Whites

Source: Photosport

The New Zealanders play Northern Ireland early on Saturday (NZT) in the first match of a three-game series warming up for the Confederations Cup in Russia early next month.

Kosta Barbarouses, who has made a return to the All Whites after missing the World Cup qualifiers against Fiji, says the experience Wood and Smith bring is invaluable..

Wood is the Golden Boot winner with Leeds United this year in the England Championship, while Smith is a key figure in the Kiwi defence in the absence of skipper Winston Reid.

"They are both really great players and the more (players like that) we can have in the squad the better. They definitely add quality."

Tommy Smith training ahead of New Zealand's Intercontinental 1st leg qualifying match against Mexico.

Source: Photosport

Barbarouses, who has earned 37 caps for New Zealand, is looking forward to pairing up with Wood up front and adding to his three goals in internationals.

"Playing off a guy like Woodsy is great because even when the ball isn't perfect in the air, or even along the ground, he does a great job of getting it under control.

"Running off him makes my job that little bit easier, having someone like that as a focal point."

Kosta Barbarouses

Source: Photosport

Barbarouses said the team was treating the fixture as a key stepping stone for their opening game in the Confederations Cup.

"It's going to be very fast-paced and direct, and we are going to have to adapt to their counterattack and be set up and organised very quickly," he said.

"We have pinpointed what we want to do in this game and what we need to get out of it to be ready for the first game in Russia."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:48
1
The British and Irish Lions touched down today at Auckland Airport.

Video: Welcome to Aotearoa! Lions sing beautiful song after Maori warriors perform fierce Ka Mate haka


00:23
2
Trudi Gatland remains living in New Zealand while her husband coaches Wales, making today's reunion extra special.

Watch: Hello luv! Warren Gatland hugs wife after long absence, after touching down in New Zealand

00:29
3
Having trailed for most of the race, the Kiwis timed their run to perfection to beat Sweden in America's Cup qualifying.

Watch: Ruthless Team NZ blitz home after inspired comeback against Artemis in grudge match

00:30
4
The Kiwis were on the back foot early in their rematch with Sweden in America’s Cup qualifying in Bermuda.

Video: Shocking nosedive puts Team NZ behind against Artemis - but Kiwis rally to let them know who's boss

5

Live stream: British and Irish Lions captain Sam Warburton fronts the media in first New Zealand press conference

00:31
Video: Bill English appears to ignore kids' haka for him at netball game – and doesn't clap

Watch: 'Exceptionally bad form' - Bill English slammed for talking through Maori kids' haka at netball game

The PM is accused of ignoring a group of Porirua Maori school kids performing a haka right in front of him, during halftime at a national netball match.

00:49
The Lions skipper represents the squad on their arrival in New Zealand today.

Watch: Lions captain Sam Warburton accepts the challenge as his squad is greeted in NZ with powhiri

The Lions skipper represents the squad on their arrival in New Zealand today.


00:48
The British and Irish Lions touched down today at Auckland Airport.

Video: Welcome to Aotearoa! Lions sing beautiful song after Maori warriors perform fierce Ka Mate haka

The British and Irish Lions got a warm Kiwi welcome on arrival at Auckland Airport today.

00:29
After saying that his team hadn't copied NZ, Oracle's Aussie helmsman thinks their system is better.

'The Kiwis have got race bikes … we put a BMX in' - mind games master Jimmy Spithill still adamant Oracle not copying Team NZ

After saying that his team hadn't copied NZ, Oracle's Aussie helmsman thinks their system is better.

01:00
Executive Director of the NZ Aids Foundation, Dr Jason Myers, says the latest figures are a strong call to action.

HIV diagnoses in New Zealand at an all time high

The number of people diagnosed with HIV in New Zealand in 2016 was the highest for any one year.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ