'There's a lot at stake for us' - Football Ferns reigniting rivalry with Matildas in Cup of Nations clash

AAP
The Cup of Nations clash between the Matildas and New Zealand's Football Ferns will reignite a once cut-throat footballing rivalry.

It's been three years since Australia's women have taken on the Kiwis, while the Socceroos haven't battled the All Whites since 2010.

Once upon a time, New Zealand was a crucial hurdle for Australian sides in their road to the World Cup through the Oceania confederation.

New Zealand is still the most-played opponent for both Australia's men and women, even if our move to Asia in 2005 effectively killed the rivalry as a competitive fixture.

Though the World Cup looms, there's little chance the Matildas will sweat on the result on Thursday's hit-out at Sydney's Leichhardt Oval.

That's not the same for the Kiwis, who see the match as their best chance to do over their trans-Tasman rivals.

New Zealand and Melbourne City defender Rebekah Stott said they were eyeing opportunity, given Australia's coaching change.

"It might be a good time to beat the girls because they've been through a lot quite recently," she told AAP.

"Absolutely we want to win. It's been a while."

The Footballing Ferns, the world No.19, are in fact on a 28-game winless run against Australia.

They drew 1-1 in their last outing - in 2016 in Melbourne - but haven't beaten the Matildas since the 1994 Oceania Women's Championship in Papua New Guinea, a tournament Australia won anyway.

"We used to play a lot more. It's always such a good game when you play against Australia," Stott said.

"There's a lot at stake for us."

Stott and her teammates went through a similar experience to the Matildas last year, when a player-led revolt caused New Zealand Football to investigate and part ways with coach Andreas Heraf.

They turned to ex-Matildas boss Tom Sermanni, a move which Stott has applauded.

"Tom's amazing. He's come into our environment and been super chill. It suits the way us Kiwis are. It's been a great transition," she said.

Stott nominated returning defender Abby Erceg, who helped North Carolina Courage to the US domestic title last season, and key goalscorer Sarah Gregorius as chief strengths of her side.

The NZ women’s football coach Tom Sermanni said Thursday’s fixture will be good test to see where his team is at. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky
