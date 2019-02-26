'There's a lot at stake for us' - Football Ferns reigniting rivalry with Matildas in Cup of Nations clash

The Cup of Nations clash between the Matildas and New Zealand's Football Ferns will reignite a once cut-throat footballing rivalry.



It's been three years since Australia's women have taken on the Kiwis, while the Socceroos haven't battled the All Whites since 2010.



Once upon a time, New Zealand was a crucial hurdle for Australian sides in their road to the World Cup through the Oceania confederation.



New Zealand is still the most-played opponent for both Australia's men and women, even if our move to Asia in 2005 effectively killed the rivalry as a competitive fixture.



Though the World Cup looms, there's little chance the Matildas will sweat on the result on Thursday's hit-out at Sydney's Leichhardt Oval.



That's not the same for the Kiwis, who see the match as their best chance to do over their trans-Tasman rivals.



New Zealand and Melbourne City defender Rebekah Stott said they were eyeing opportunity, given Australia's coaching change.



"It might be a good time to beat the girls because they've been through a lot quite recently," she told AAP.



"Absolutely we want to win. It's been a while."



The Footballing Ferns, the world No.19, are in fact on a 28-game winless run against Australia.



They drew 1-1 in their last outing - in 2016 in Melbourne - but haven't beaten the Matildas since the 1994 Oceania Women's Championship in Papua New Guinea, a tournament Australia won anyway.



"We used to play a lot more. It's always such a good game when you play against Australia," Stott said.



"There's a lot at stake for us."



Stott and her teammates went through a similar experience to the Matildas last year, when a player-led revolt caused New Zealand Football to investigate and part ways with coach Andreas Heraf.



They turned to ex-Matildas boss Tom Sermanni, a move which Stott has applauded.



"Tom's amazing. He's come into our environment and been super chill. It suits the way us Kiwis are. It's been a great transition," she said.

