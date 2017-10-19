 

'There's light at the end of the tunnel' - Phoenix hopeful about A-League future

AAP
The improved long-term outlook of the Wellington Phoenix has put a spring in the step of players and management ahead of the A-League season.

Constitutional changes at Football Federation Australia may have thrown the struggling club a lifeline as the Phoenix fights for survival beyond the 2019-20 season.

Chris Chang and the panel with the latest analysis from the world of football. Source: 1 NEWS

It's a far cry from six months ago when club owners had considered selling their licence, weighed down by the FFA's requirements for improved crowd sizes and related metrics over the next two seasons.

New coach Mark Rudan came on board soon afterwards but made it clear he wouldn't talk about the club's off-field headaches and didn't want his players lingering on it.

That mantra hasn't changed but it is clear all at the club had been buoyed by a vote this month to grow the FFA congress, under pressure from world governing body FIFA.

It improves the odds on the formation of an independently-run A-League which the Phoenix have long advocated, potentially resulting in their requirements being waived.

"When the news filtered through - albeit very positive news for our football club - I decided not to make a mention of it," Rudan told AAP.

"But players know, staff know, people in the office know as well.

"You don't have to say anything but to see a spring in their step the next day, it's always good for a coach when you see there's light at the end of the tunnel for our football club."

General manager David Dome wasn't available this week but told Radio NZ that Phoenix supporters can be confident in the future of the club.

"It gives us certainty now around the licence, it gives us certainty around the Phoenix's tenure in the A-League. We're seen exactly the same as every other club," he said.

Goran Paracki of the Phoenix (R and Ali Abbas (L) stands dejected after their 1-1 all draw during the A-League - Wellington Phoenix v Adelaide football match at Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Sunday the 08 October 2017. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz
Goran Paracki stands dejected. Source: Photosport
