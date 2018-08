Wolverhampton came from behind to collect a point in a thrilling 2-2 draw with Everton on their Premier League return.

So much has changed at the central England team since it was last among the elite six years ago, with Chinese ownership investing heavily and utilizing its business relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo's agent to attract players.

Two of Jorge Mendes' clients netted for Wolves as they twice came from behind: Ruben Neves and Raul Jimenez.

Neves canceled out Richarlison's debut goal for Everton directly from a free kick after Phil Jagielka was dismissed for a dangerous sliding challenge on Diogo Jota.