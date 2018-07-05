 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


'This was a theft' - Diego Maradona slams FIFA officials and victorious England, apologises to Colombia

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Football legend Diego Maradona has slammed FIFA officials, saying England's penalty shootout win over Colombia was a "monumental theft" for the South American side who were knocked out of the Football World Cup yesterday morning.

KAZAN, RUSSIA - JUNE 30: Diego Armando Maradona reacts during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Round of 16 match between France and Argentina at Kazan Arena on June 30, 2018 in Kazan, Russia. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Diego Armando Maradona reacts during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Round of 16 match between France and Argentina at Kazan Arena in Russia.

Source: Getty

After scores were level at 1-1 after extra time at Spartak Stadium in Moscow – it was England who cemented their spot in the World Cup quarter-finals after winning 4-3 on penalties.

But the outspoken Argentinian claims that the US referee Mark Geiger was biased towards England and said skipper Harry Kane dived for a penalty which earned his side a 1-0 lead in the match.

"I saw a monumental theft. I apologise to all the Colombia people, but they must know the players are not to blame," Maradona told Venezuela TV station Telesur.

The Three Lions have claimed a 4-3 shootout win to advance in Russia.
Source: SKY

Maradona infamously knocked out England at the 1986 World Cup with his 'Hand of God' goal – one of the most controversial act in the tournament's history.

"It is the man who decides who the referee is who is to blame," Maradona said of Pierluigi Collina, the chairman of FIFA's referees committee.

"A man like that (Geiger) should not be put in charge of a game of that magnitude. With all due respect, Pierluigi Collina, as the man who designates the referees, he is very bad. He must apologise to the Colombian people.

The Argentina legend, famous for the Hand of God, saw fit to criticise England's victory yesterday.
Source: Telesur

"I told (FIFA president) Gianni Infantino that, if I worked for FIFA, I would change everything. It has to be transparent. That's why I didn't go there.

"The referee will know a lot about baseball, but he has no idea about football. The Colombian players asked for VAR (Video Assistant Referee intervention) and he did not give it to them.

"Twice, the English threw themselves to the ground and he did not admonish them. This was theft."

England will take on Sweden on Sunday morning in their quarter-final.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:13
1
The Argentina legend, famous for the Hand of God, saw fit to criticise England's victory yesterday.

'This was a theft' - Diego Maradona slams FIFA officials and victorious England, apologises to Colombia

2
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 04: Flying ants cause Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark to shake her hair as she attempts to serve against Ekaterina Makarova of Russia during their Ladies' Singles second round match on day three of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 4, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Bugs, 'lucky' foe knocks No. 2 seed Caroline Wozniacki out of Wimbledon

00:23
3
The players were protesting their accomodation and not getting paid.

Zimbabwe rugby team found sleeping on streets before World Cup qualifier


00:15
4
It all counts as the Stars overcame the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic 56-51 in Auckland last night.

Watch: 'The goal counts' - the bizarre moment the ball gets stuck in net as Northern Stars roar to victory

5
Ben Hunt passes during the Holden State of Origin, Game 2. New South Wales Blues v Queensland Maroons , ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia. 24th June 2018. Copyright Photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz

Ben Hunt disappointed at State of Origin axing

Dame Margaret Bazley was called in to carry out an external review after the allegations hit the headlines.

Damning report released into culture at Russell McVeagh law firm, including 'crude, drunken and sexually inappropriate behaviour'

Dame Margaret Bazely was highly critical of the firm's management.


03:52
Dr Paul Quigley says while spit tests can detect things like cannabis or other illicit drugs, they may be useless in some cases.

Expert: Road-side drug tests would miss synthetic and prescription drugs - two of our biggest killers

The spit tests would need to be combined with impairment tests.

03:23
Greg Harford says he has heard of retailers paying up to 3.5 per cent transaction fees- in the UK the average is 0.2 per cent.

High Paywave fees from banks are making goods and services 'more expensive for everyone'

Retail NZ says it has heard of retailers in New Zealand being charged up to 3.5 per cent transaction fees, with an average of 1.6 per cent - the average in the UK is 0.2 per cent.

01:42
The rare sighting came a little too close for comfort when the whale breached and landed near the researchers’ boat.

Sighting of southern right whale in Wellington harbour gives researchers chance to learn more

It is the first sighting in the Capital in eight years.


00:24

Government considering independent animal commissioner after recent footage of mistreatment

The Green Party is also asking if CCTV surveillance on farms and slaughterhouses should be considered.