 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Teenage Liverpool defender epitomises England's youthful 23-man World Cup squad

share

Source:

Associated Press

Trent Alexander-Arnold is 19, still lives with his mother, and was playing in Liverpool's reserve team this time last year.

FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 5, 2018 file photo, Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold during the English FA Cup Third Round soccer match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield in Liverpool, England. England has omitted Joe Hart and Jack Wilshere from its World Cup squad and called up Trent Alexander-Arnold to cap a remarkable breakthrough season for the 19-year-old right back. England coach Gareth Southgate stuck to his principles and selected a young and energetic group of 23 players who can fit a variety of formations but will be short of experience at major tournaments. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira, file)

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold

Source: Associated Press

Now he's preparing to mark Cristiano Ronaldo in next week's Champions League final and is the emblematic figure of a youthful and boldly assembled England squad heading to the World Cup in Russia.

Alexander-Arnold was the headline pick today in a 23-man group containing 449 caps, making it the most inexperienced World Cup squad selected by England this century. Only two players are over the age of 30, and only one player has more than 38 caps.

"I believe this is a squad which we can be excited about," said England coach Gareth Southgate, who stuck to his footballing beliefs and didn't fall into the trap that some of his predecessors have of opting for established names over form players.

Long-time goalkeeper Joe Hart and injury-prone midfielder Jack Wilshere were omitted, for example. Chris Smalling, who has had a good season for Manchester United, was also overlooked because Southgate wants defenders who are comfortable in possession.

Southgate has been strong-willed in his 18 months in charge — he virtually brought Wayne Rooney's long England career to a close — and he hasn't buckled under pressure.

"We have a lot of energy and athleticism in the team," Southgate said, "but players that are equally comfortable in possession of the ball and I think people can see the style of play we've been looking to develop."

Alexander-Arnold has all that, and more. He only made his senior debut for Liverpool only 17 months ago but is now a regular at right back in Juergen Klopp's team, which will take on Real Madrid in the Champions League final on May 27.

Lean, strong in the tackle and athletic, Alexander-Arnold is the archetypal modern-day full back — attacking, energetic, and with a good delivery. He often takes free kicks and has played in midfield in recent Premier League matches.

The teenager is uncapped, although he was invited to train with England in March.

"Dreamt of going to a World Cup since I was a kid," tweeted Alexander-Arnold, who — to some — is still is a kid. "Today that dream came true."

Around the same time, another youngster, 21-year-old Man United striker Marcus Rashford, was thanking his mother in a tweet for "years of you standing on the touch line in the cold and rain."

"Mum we're off to the World Cup!" Rashford said.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is another bold selection by Southgate, a midfielder who wasn't deemed good enough to play for Chelsea this season but has impressed on loan at Crystal Palace and starred on his international debut against Germany in November.

The inclusion of versatile players like Alexander-Arnold, Ashley Young and Fabian Delph, who can all play in defense and midfield, provides options for Southgate, who has tinkered with 4-3-3, 3-4-3 and 3-5-2 formations.

Central midfield seems light on experience and cover — Jordan Henderson and Eric Dier are the only real mainstays — but Southgate is confident the likes of Loftus-Cheek and Jesse Lingard can fill in.

Hart was England's first-choice goalkeeper at the last World Cup and the two most recent European Championships, and was Southgate's No. 1 only five months ago.

However, he has fallen behind Jordan Pickford, Jack Butland and Nick Pope after making errors and losing his place during a loan spell at West Ham from Manchester City.

Wilshere last played for England in one of the country's most humiliating matches, the 2-1 loss to Iceland in the last 16 of Euro 2016.

England is in Group G with Belgium, Panama and Tunisia.

England FIFA World Cup Squad

Goalkeepers: Jack Butland (Stoke), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham), Danny Rose (Tottenham), Ashley Young (Manchester United), Fabian Delph (Manchester City), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), John Stones (Manchester City), Harry Maguire (Leicester), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Phil Jones (Manchester United)

Midfielders: Eric Dier (Tottenham), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea), Dele Alli (Tottenham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)

Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Jamie Vardy (Leicester), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Danny Welbeck (Arsenal)

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
It's safe to say Karolina Pliskova wasn't happy about her loss to Maria Sakkari.

Watch: Enraged tennis star bashes hole in umpire's chair after wrong call ends run at Italian Open

03:58
2
Nick has dedicated hundreds of hours to kids in the Mount Roskill community, and it's time for him to be recognised.

Most watched: 'I don't wanna cry in front of these kids' - Unsung hero gets $10k for his devotion to helping Auckland kids on and off the rugby field

3
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 25: Simon Mannering of the Warriors is tackled by Cameron Smith of the Melbourne Storm during the round eight NRL match between the Melbourne Storm and New Zealand Warriors at AAMI Park on April 25, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

'My body will tell me what decision I'll make' - Warriors veteran Simon Mannering to make a call on NRL career

00:13
4
Michael Cheika said there is a perception that Australian rugby players and teams are soft and need to fire up.

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika says Aussie players are a 'soft touch', credits Kiwi teams for aggressive style play

00:15
5
The crunching played happened as his Visinia’s Grenoble defeated Oyonnax 47-22.

Watch: Former Blues player Lolagi Visinia lays on brutal tackle in French Top 14 relegation match

04:16
First Union’s Tali Williams says some workers are not aware that they’re entitled to be paid for all hours of work.

People on 'very low wages' not always aware of their employment rights, 'taken advantage of' by employers - union

First Union's Tali Williams told TVNZ1’s Breakfast a survey revealed 30 per cent of respondents say they’re made to work extra time, for no pay.

02:06
Grant Robertson will deliver the new Labour-led Government's first Budget since taking power tomorrow.

Winners in new Labour-led Government's first Budget set to be health, education and state housing, says 1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch

Our political editor says there's a lot riding on Thursday's Budget for Finance Minister Grant Robertson.

03:58
Nick has dedicated hundreds of hours to kids in the Mount Roskill community, and it's time for him to be recognised.

Most watched: 'I don't wanna cry in front of these kids' - Unsung hero gets $10k for his devotion to helping Auckland kids on and off the rugby field

Nick Tuialii has given up his free time to coach Mount Roskill kids on the rugby field and help them off the field.

01:51

'He's going to go to hell' says woman sexually abused by Gloriavale leader Hopeful Christian in the '80s

For some, like Yvette Olsen, the Gloriavale founder's death has simply brought relief.


01:32
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

A cooler south-west flow will have the country grabbing an extra layer tonight

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 