Sydney's Covid-19 outbreak disrupting Phoenix's A-League season before it's kicked off

Source:  1 NEWS

The growing Covid-19 cluster on Sydney's northern beaches is disrupting Wellington Phoenix's season before it's even begun.

The A-League is set to postpone a number of fixtures between the end of December and January, including the Phoenix’s opener. Source: 1 NEWS

1 NEWS understands the A-League is set to postpone a number of fixtures between the end of December and January, including the Phoenix's opening match against Brisbane.

Five of Wellington's original opening eight matches are set to be scrapped as the A-League postpones all games between teams separated by the New South Wales border.

To help fill the three-week window the Phoenix's match against Newcastle set for May has been brought forward.

That leaves more than a two week gap between Wellington's second and third matches.

The Phonenix's general manager wasn't available for comment today but this latest hurdle is all part of the challenges faced in the current Covid-19 reality.

"It's a bit difficult when you're away from family but I've been talking to them quite a bit, trying to get through it," Phoenix player Ben Waine says.

It's not the best early-season omen for the Phoenix's fans and casts even more doubt on whether we'll see the Phoenix playing at home any time soon.

Football
Phoenix
