Sydney FC crowned A-League champions after edging Perth in thrilling penalty shootout

Sydney FC have upstaged Perth's party, snatching an A-League title on penalties after a scoreless grand final to win their fourth championship.
Andrew Redmayne saved efforts from Andy Keogh and Brendon Santalab in a shootout to deny the Glory in front of a record grand final crowd.
Adam Le Fondre, Brandon O'Neill, Rhyan Grant and Reza Ghoochannejhad scored in the 4-1 penalty success.
The win brings Sydney a fourth title, meaning they sit alongside Melbourne Victory as the A-League's most successful club once more.
It also sends Sky Blues captain Alex Brosque out on a winning note, the former Socceroo bringing the curtain down on his career.
The result broke Perth hearts, the club still yet to break through for their first title in the A-League era.
For coach Tony Popovic, it brought a similar feeling.
While Popovic delivered the Glory a premiership in his first season at Perth, he is also still waiting for a grand final win after four efforts; the first three with Western Sydney.
But Sydney - who claimed three of their four titles through shootouts - proved their prowess from the spot with four expertly taken penalties.
They will feel justice was served in the shootout after scoring what they felt was a legitimate goal in the first-half, when Matthew Spiranovic sliced Michael Zullo's cross into the net.
The linesman incorrectly flagged Zullo as offside, and a video assistant upheld the decision despite replays appearing to show the full-back as onside.
Tense grand final tactics and a slippery pitch contributed to goalless affair, with very few chances.
Popovic sprung a surprise by leaving Keogh out of his starting lineup, with his replacement Joel Chianese failing to cut through.
Diego Castro, a peripheral first-half figure, drew the first save of the game after half-time with a header from Ivan Franjic's centre.
A furious bust-up between Rhyan Grant and Jason Davidson shortly after signalled the contest had finally come alive, and made the mulleted Sydney FC man a pantomime villain for the rest of the contest.
Redmayne was equal to another Castro header but Glory weren't able to fashion cut-through moments.
In extra-time, Perth looked likely winners, still possessing pace up front thanks to the fresh Keogh and the lively Chris Ikonomidis.
With Brosque off with a tight hamstring, bringing a premature end to his final appearance, the Sky Blues were out on their feet.
Sydney's defence, led by a superb Aaron Calver, was able to hold Perth out to a shootout - where Steve Corica's men saluted.
Milos Ninkovic was awarded the Joe Marston Medal for his performance, though there was no standout choice for the prize.