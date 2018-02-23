 

Swiss coach Fritz Schmid named new All Whites boss

Experienced Swiss coach Fritz Schmid has been appointed to fill the vacant All Whites post through to the 2022 World Cup.

Switzerland's Fritz Schmid is named as the New Zealand All Whites football coach. Albany Stadium, Auckland New Zealand. Friday 23 February 2018 © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Switzerland's Fritz Schmid is named as the New Zealand All Whites football coach.

Source: Photosport

Schmid ended a stint as the Malaysian national team's technical director last year and will be the replacement for Anthony Hudson, who ended a three-year stint in November when New Zealand failed to qualify for the next World Cup.

The 58-year-old Schmid spent nearly 30 years mostly as an assistant at club level in Switzerland, finishing with seven successful seasons at FC Basel before becoming Austria's assistant coach for two seasons from 2011.

Schmid hasn't held a head coaching role since a two-season stint in charge of second-tier outfit FC Kriens in late 2001.

His first match in charge of the All Whites will be the friendly against Canada in Spain next month.

Schmid's assistant coaches were already appointed by NZ Football. They are Des Buckingham and Jose Figueira.

