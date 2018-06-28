 

Sweden take top spot of World Cup Group F by thrashing Mexico

Associated Press

Sweden dominated Mexico 3-0 to move on to the World Cup knockout round, and thanks to South Korea, Mexico will also advance.

Ludwig Augustinsson volleyed a left-footed shot past goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa from close range five minutes into the second half, and captain Andreas Granqvist converted on penalty kick to help Sweden take control Wednesday and win Group F.

Despite the loss, because South Korea beat Germany 2-0, Mexico also advances as runner-up in the group. Mexico has been to the round of 16 for seven straight World Cups.

Mexico's Edson Alvarez had an own goal in the 74th minute.

Once Sweden took the lead, Mexican fans paid more attention to the other game, rooting against Germany, which could have passed Mexico with a victory.

