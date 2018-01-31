Swansea escape EPL relegation zone with huge upset win over Arsenal

An error by Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech and two goals by Sam Clucas helped Swansea to a 3-1 win that lifted the Welsh club off the bottom of the Premier League and out of the relegation zone this morning.

Arsenal slipped eight points off the Champions League qualification positions on a night when new signing Henrikh Mkhitaryan made his debut as a substitute and Olivier Giroud came off the bench for possibly his farewell.

Cech miskicked a clearance straight at Jordan Ayew, who shot first time past the goalkeeper and into the corner to put Swansea 2-1 ahead in the 61st minute.

Clucas scored the clinching third goal in the 86th, having got Swansea back into the game with the equalizer in the 34th.

A minute earlier, Arsenal had taken the lead through Nacho Monreal, who converted a pass from Mesut Ozil.

With this result coming off the back of a 1-0 win over Liverpool, Swansea has claimed back-to-back wins over two of the biggest teams in the Premier League and is up to 17th place in the 20-team division.

Arsenal, though, is struggling to keep up with its established rivals and is in sixth place after 25 games.

Manager Arsene Wenger will hope the addition of Mkhitaryan, and the potential arrival of striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund, can spark an upturn in form.