 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Swansea confirmed as final team relegated from Premier League after loss to Stoke City

share

Source:

Associated Press

Swansea's relegation from the Premier League was confirmed when already demoted Stoke won 2-1 at the Liberty Stadium this morning.

Stoke City's Peter Crouch, centre right, celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Swansea City and Stoke City, at the Liberty Stadium, in Swansea, Wales, Sunday May 13, 2018. (David Davies/PA via AP)

Stoke City's Peter Crouch, centre right, celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Swansea City and Stoke City

Source: Associated Press

Andy King gave Swansea an early lead, but Badou Ndiaye and Peter Crouch scored before halftime to give Stoke only its second victory since Paul Lambert took charge in January.

Stoke could even afford the luxury of Xherdan Shaqiri failing to convert a second-half penalty, and the two clubs will next meet in the second-tier League Championship next season.

Swansea's survival hopes had rested on the longest of long shots, victory coupled by a Southampton defeat to Manchester City and a 10-goal swing in the process.

But, by the final whistle, Swansea's seven-season stay in the top flight was over and Stoke had drawn level with the south Wales team on 33 points.

Swansea paid tribute to long-serving custodians Angel Rangel and Leon Britton before kickoff.

Spanish defender Rangel led the side in his last game after 11 years at Swansea, while midfielder Britton came on as a 57th-minute substitute in his 537th and final appearance for a club he made his debut for in 2002. But there was little else to celebrate at the Liberty Stadium.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:22
1
The Hurricanes star said he felt it was important he do something in response to Folau's controversial tweets.

'Equality is something I'm staunch on' - TJ Perenara on speaking out on Israel Folau's anti-gay comments

00:15
2
Bantamweight women's champ Amanda Nunes left Pennington in a bloody mess after her TKO fifth round win at UFC 224.

Video: UFC stars slam Raquel Pennington's coaches for ignoring her pleas to stop fight after rival leaves her bloodied and bruised

3

Police appeal for public's help to recover David Nyika's stolen Comm Games gold medal

00:15
4
Williams scored two tries in the final as NZ thumped Australia 46-0 to win the Langford Sevens in Canada.

Watch as Black Ferns Sevens star Niall Williams burns Aussie defenders with sheer pace, NZ annihilate trans-Tasman rivals to claim Canada title

00:21
5
John Plumtree said NZ sides are always accused of cheating when they are winning.

'We'll have to keep cheating' - Hurricanes assistant John Plumtree cheekily responds to Aussie gripes following weekend Super Rugby controversy


05:32
The National Party leader says proposed changes only add additional costs and compliances for business without any real benefit for workers.

'Less growth and fewer jobs' - Govt's proposed employment law changes won't 'get us anywhere' - Simon Bridges

Re-unionising will hinder, not help, workers, says the Opposition leader.

00:15
At least 1300 properties are without power in Taranaki after lightning strikes early this morning.

'It's actually shaking the house' - Lightning storm hits Taranaki causing power cuts

Electricity has now been restored to 1000 houses in New Plymouth.

01:20
Jazz Thornton spoke about her experience on TVNZ’s The Inside Word.

'People would say 'go kill yourself'' – Young Kiwi cyberbullying survivor speaks out

Jazz Thornton spoke about her experience on TVNZ’s The Inside Word.

01:15

All Blacks lend a hand as road safety educators try to change attitudes of young Kiwis learning to drive

More than 380 people have died on our roads in the last 12 months.

01:59
1 NEWS' Donna-Marie Lever went to meet some of the many mothers behind bars.

'I have to learn how to make up for the time I lost' - Parenting from behind bars a reality for many Kiwi women on Mother's Day

1 NEWS' Donna-Marie Lever went to meet some of the many mothers behind bars.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 