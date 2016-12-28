 

Swansea City sack manager after just 85 days in charge

Source:

AAP

Swansea City have sacked manager Bob Bradley after just 11 games and 85 days in charge.

Bob Bradley

Bob Bradley

Source: Associated Press

Bradley, the first American to manage in the Premier League, was appointed at the start of October, but he won only two games and Swansea are only above bottom-placed Hull on goal difference following their 4-1 Boxing Day home defeat to West Ham.

The 58-year-old took training on Tuesday morning, but his departure was confirmed in a club statement.

"We are sorry to lose Bob after such a short period of time,'' Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins said.

"Unfortunately things haven't worked out as planned and we felt we had to make the change with half the Premier League season remaining."

