Sudden impact: Subs give Juventus 2-0 Champions League win at 10-man Porto

Two substitutes, two goals, one clever coach.

Juventus' Dani Alves, foreground, scores his side's second goal during the Champions League round of 16, first leg, soccer match between FC Porto and Juventus Source: Associated Press

Struggling to break through 10-man FC Porto in the Champions League Round-of-16 match, Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri resorted to two second-half substitutes who quickly scored as the Italian champions won 2-0 this morning.

Marko Pjaca and Dani Alves broke through with goals in the 72nd and 74th minutes of the first leg to give Juventus a commanding advantage.

Porto had held out since Alex Telles was sent off in the 27th after two rash fouls.

Juventus hemmed Porto in its area and Pjaca scored five minutes after coming on.

Allegri then sent Alves on and he was even quicker in finding the net — two minutes after joining the game.

"We hit twice in quick succession when they got tired, exactly as Allegri told us to do," said Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic. "He kept telling us to stay calm and serene and wait for the right moment because it would certainly arrive."

Porto's Telles was sent off after the left back cut down Stephan Lichtsteiner, just two minutes after a yellow card for his studs-first tackle on Juan Cuadrado's heel.

Porto manager Nuno Espirito Santo took off striker Andre Silva, who has scored five goals in the competition this season, and restructured his defense with Miguel Layun.

The visitors slowly but surely pressed Porto into their box before Paulo Dybala's long strike smacked the base of the post in first-half injury time.