'Suck on that' - Aussie footballers revel in dramatic comeback over Brazil

The Matildas have ignited their stuttering World Cup campaign with a stunning comeback 3-2 victory against old foes Brazil.

Trailing 2-0 and with their qualification hopes appearing dead, Caitlin Foord and Chloe Logarzo brought Australia back from the brink before Monica's own goal gifted the Matildas a priceless win.



It is only the second time a team have come from 2-0 down to win at the Women's World Cup.



After a first-up loss to Italy and early goals by Brazilian duo Marta and Cristiane, the Matildas were on the rack in Montpellier.



Instead of collapsing, the grit and verve synonymous with the side came to the fore.



Within the confines of the 90 minutes, this was a fantastic win.



But given the weight of expectations and negativity in the air, it was an all- time classic.



"Tonight, this was one of the finest Australian performances I've seen," coach Ante Milicic said.



Weighty praise given the 45-year-old's long-standing involvement in Australian national teams.



Captain Sam Kerr revealed the weight of pressure on the team with her first comments after the match.



"There were a lot of critics talking about us but we're back. So suck on that," she said.



"We don't listen to the haters.



"Look at that performance to come back from the deep.



"You can see what it means to us.



"We were so disappointed after the first game. Brazil are a top-10 team so the reaction from the girls at half time, I love these girls.

