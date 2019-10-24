Sub's late strike gives Chelsea Champions League victory over Ajax

Substitute Michy Batshuayi scored a late winner as Chelsea rode their luck to beat Ajax 1-0 in the Champions League and throw Group H wide open.

The Belgium striker fired in off the underside of the bar from close range in the 86th, 15 minutes after coming on as a replacement for Tammy Abraham. Another of coach Frank Lampard's subs, Christian Pulisic, provided the cross.

The result left both teams on six points after three matches. Valencia would also move to six points if they win at Lille later today.

Ajax had come close to taking the lead earlier, but Quincy Promes had a goal disallowed for offside after a VAR review and Edson Alvarez hit the post with a diving header as the Dutch team failed to score after recording 3-0 wins in its first two Group H matches.