Struggling Wellington Phoenix announce new head coach

Source:AAP
Wellington Phoenix have signed Australian Mark Rudan as their head coach for the next two A-League seasons.
Nathan Burns
Source: Photosport
Rudan, who captained Sydney FC to the inaugural A-League title in 2006, has made a promising start to his coaching career, winning both NSW Premier League and Australian Premier League titles with Sydney United in 2013 and 2016.
Perennial strugglers Phoenix sacked previous head coach Darije Kalezic in March and used interim coach Chris Greenacre to see out the season.
