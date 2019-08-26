TODAY |

Stoppage time penalty costs Burnley Premier League win against Wolves

Associated Press
Raul Jimenez scored a penalty seven minutes into stoppage time for Wolverhampton Wanderers to salvage a 1-1 draw against Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday.

Wolves had struggled for long periods of the game before Jimenez was fouled by Erik Pieters, providing the platform to grab a point.

Ashley Barnes had put Burnley in front in the 13th minute with his fourth goal in three Premier League games.

"We had patience and we kept going until the end," Wolves manager Nuno Espírito Santo said. "We won't be beaten. We must be very proud of the boys, very proud.

"It's something we know and maybe nobody else knows how tough it's been for the boys."

Wolves have had to cope with the exertions of Europa League qualifying, playing five games already in the competition before hosting Torino on Thursday chasing a spot in the group stage.

"I'm going to give them their first day off (on Monday) since... I don't remember when," Santo said. "They have been working every day, every day for six weeks now so I am very, very proud of them. We will go again on Thursday against Torino.

"It was a tough week, a very tough cycle of games against some very good opponents."

Wolves have drawn all three league games so far, starting against Leicester and Manchester United.

Burnley has four points from three games.

Burnley had to settle for one point after Raul Jimenez converted the penalty for a 1-1 draw. Source: Spark Sport
