Steven Taylor states desire to finish career with Wellington Phoenix

Wellington Phoenix captain Steven Taylor is hopeful of extending his current deal with the A-League side, looking to finish his playing career in yellow and black.

Taylor, 33, arrived in Wellington at the start of last season under former coach Mark Rudan, establishing himself as one of the Phoenix's key players.

His status as the Phoenix's go to man in the centre of defence paid off almost instantly, with the Nix reaching the A-League play-offs for the first time since 2014/15.

However, as Rudan's departure saw the likes of Andrew Durante leave the club alongside the former manager, Taylor taking on the role of captain.

After early struggles under new boss Ufuk Talay, things are now turning around for the Phoenix, sitting sixth on the A-League ladder and unbeaten in their last five matches.

Now into his second season with the club, Taylor is out to prove he's worth another contract extension, a free agent after the current season.

The veteran centre-back hopeful of securing another contract with the Phoenix.

"That's something I want to do," Taylor said of his desire to stay in Wellington.

"But it's up to the club to offer a contract for me to stay here. I'm enjoying my football.

No negotiations between Taylor and the Phoenix have taken place, the defender seemingly relaxed about the nearing end of his current deal.

"Last year a lot of the players were waiting [for an offer] until the playoffs, it was probably bad timing for us.

"I'm sure the club will come to an agreement soon.

"This place has been fantastic for me. Coming in last year, I've absolutely loved my football. I'm enjoying myself coming in every day, working with the manager [Talay] now as well.